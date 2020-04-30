Hutch Manning played four full football seasons and three full baseball seasons at D.H. Conley High School. His college plans are centered around attending N.C. State for construction engineering and rooming with a best friend and Conley teammate, Jack Carlyle.
There are plenty of positives working for Manning, but it’s also hard for him to ignore that his prep sports career ended with only four baseball games played.
“Every time I walk past my glove, it kind of hits me a little bit,” Manning said during a phone interview Tuesday.
In conjunction with schools continuing to be closed, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association both announced late last week there will be no more sports the rest of this academic year. As April has progressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, those announcements became clear as more of a formality than unexpected decisions.
“It’s tough to think about, but I am very fortunate that I was able to finish playing football. That does help a little bit,” Manning said. “With baseball and especially with my class, we had a really special connection. ... It is difficult, it really is, to think that I won’t ever get to play with some of my best friends again.”
Manning added there remains a possibility for Conley’s baseball players, at some point, to hold a wiffle ball outing to serve as their senior day game. North Pitt baseball coach Ryan Meadows has used Twitter account this week to highlight his seniors, producing showcase posts with players’ pictures along with notes and insight from them like their favorite teacher or favorite sports memory.
At South Central, athletics director and boys’ basketball coach Chris Cherry said traditional senior day events are memorable and it’s difficult to think about not having them while all players and coaches are dealing with the difficulties of the worldwide pandemic.
“It’s always an emotional day because you’ve watched kids come through your program,” said Cherry, who also was a dad on senior day for his daughter, Deondra, for her final Ayden-Grifton volleyball season in 2017. “Most of them as freshmen started with the JV program, or maybe they started on varsity, but you watch them mature and to become better players and better people. That day is really an emotional day for coaches as well. I really feel bad for the seniors of 2020, but life throw things at you sometimes and you just have to move on.”
South Central, Conley and J.H. Rose are rivals in the 3-A/4-A Eastern Carolina Conference. Pitt County’s other three teams — North Pitt, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton — all play in the 2-A classification.
Those schools and others in the area annually participate in baseball and softball Easter tournaments that would have already happened at this point in the year, including the Pitt County Classic baseball event that in recent years evolved into a statewide showcase opportunity for participants.
For Manning, his moments of reflection go all the way back to younger years of cultivating relationships with teammates. After transitioning from football to baseball season this school year, the reality is that meant a difficult ending.
“We were all really close, and most of us grew up playing together,” he said. “We kind of reformed our connections in high school, when all the middle schools converged, and we’re really an inseparable group. Some of them have careers going into college, so I am happy for them, but for me personally, it’s a pretty sad experience and it is a little heartbreaking that I won’t suit up again to play baseball.”