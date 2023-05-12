Down a run going into the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, South Central's softball team knew what it needed to do.
The Falcons wasted no time getting it done.
South Central, the No. 7 seed in the East in the NCHSAA Class 3A playoffs, got a clutch two-run double from Maddie Zobre to advance past Currituck County 6-5 in a second-round matchup.
The Falcons (17-5) advanced to face Scotland, a 3-1 winner over Eastern Alamance. The game is scheduled for Tuesday in Laurinburg.
The No. 9 hitter in South Central's lineup, Savannah Ibarra, drew a walk to start the inning.
"She gets on base quite often," South Central coach Cotton Nicholson said of Ibarra. "I figured if we get back to the top (of the order), we've got a shot."
Jadyn Smith, South Central's leadoff hitter, followed by legging out a bunt that stopped barely six feet in front of the plate for a single to put runners on first and second.
Zobre then walked up to the plate and mashed 2-2 pitch to the right-center field fence to easily drive in Ibarra and Smith to end the game and help the Falcons advance.
Zobre worked through some nerves as she approached the plate.
"I was seeing an outside pitch coming, and I was actually shaking in my boots a little bit," she said. "But I got in the (batter's) box and I was like, I've got to hit this backside. Here we go.
"(Currituck's KB Bryant) gave me an outside pitch and I went with it."
Three South Central batters led to two runs and one victory without committing an out.
"The top of the order is pretty devastating," Nicholson said.
The last-inning heroics helped South Central overcome a three-run third by Currituck in which one run crossed the plate on a wild pitch, and two more runs scored on a pair of throwing errors on one play.
Then with the Falcons leading 4-3 going into the top of the seventh inning, a fielding error allowed leadoff batter Abby Romanczyk to reach base. Two batters later, Bryant singled. Romancyzk scored on a fielder's choice, and Bryant crossed the plate on a passed ball to put Currituck County up 5-4 going into the bottom of the frame.
"They made some mistakes – offensively and defensively – but like all year, we found some way to come back and hang in there close enough to win in the end," Nicholson said. "We had several games like that this year."
Somer Davenport went the distance for South Central in the circle. She scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out three. Only two of the five runs were earned.
"She was solid," Nicholson said. "She pitched a good ball game. They had five runs, but most of those were unearned and were our mistakes."
The Falcons committed five errors, and while Nicholson sees the positives and is glad to still be playing, he knows the miscues can be costly.
"When you get to the third round, you're playing probably better teams, better pitching, better defense," Nicholson said. "You can't make those mistakes as you go up the line. You just can't make them.
"If you do, it's going to be a short trip."
Smith finished 3-for-4 offensively for South Central, scoring three times. Davenport was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly that drove Blaire Adee home in the fourth inning, and Adee went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Amelia Cervantes and Melissa Cartwright each had two hits for Currituck County.
The Knights, the No. 10 seed, finished their season with a 13-10 record.
"We put a good fight. We did the best we could do," Currituck coach Ray Cartwright said. "We don't have a reason not to hold our heads up. I look forward to next year and seeing what we can do."
- Gabe Cornwall
4A
D.H. Conley 7, Fuquay-Varina 5
The Vikings overcame an early 1-0 hole by hammering home three runs each in the third and fourth innings and then tacking on one more insurance tally in the fifth to narrowly offset a two-run rally by the Bengals in the top of the seventh.
Top-seeded Conley (18-2) moves on to face No. 8 Apex, which recorded a 7-0 blanking of Sanderson, in Tuesday's third round.
Olivia Hadnott picked up the win, striking out 12 batters and allowing six hits. Mia Trueblood went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Taylor Getsinger drove in two, Lena Zurface doubled and drove in one and Ava Gaddis went-2 for-3 in the win.
BASEBALL
3A
J.H. Rose 4, West Brunswick 2
The No, 1 seed in the 3A ranks found itself in a close game in the second round, clinging to a 3-2 lead before adding one more run for some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth to vault into Tuesday's third round.
There, the Rampants (22-3) will square off with No. 8 South Brunswick, which also won a nail-biter on Friday night, 6-5 over Carrboro.
Andrew Wallen commanded the game for Rose, going all seven innings and striking out 12 to earn the pitching win. It was needed, as the hosts had a slow night at the plate.
Rose grabbed an immediate 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and added one more in the third, but the Trojans answered with a two-run fourth to keep it close the rest of the way.
Wallen doubled and drove in a run for Rose's lone extra-base hit and only RBI in the game. The Rampants as a team only managed five hits and no player had more than one.
2A
Greene Central 4, Whiteville 3
The Rams took their turn in winning a close one in dramatic fashion as they battled out of a 2-1 and then 3-1 deficit with three unanswered runs in the sixth inning.
Greene Central (21-3) moves on to face a familiar foe in No. 26 Farmville Central, shockingly also a one-run winner in Friday's second round.
Freshman No. 9 hitter Will Radford was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, leadoff man Noah Uzzell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Cameron Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double to lead Greene Central at the plate.
Farmville Central 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 5
The upstart No. 26 Jaguars kept winning on Friday on the road, taking a brief 4-0 lead early before the No. 23 Cougars knotted the game at 4-4. The score was then 5-5 before FC delivered the final blow with the winning run in the sixth.
Farmville Central (10-11) must now contend with fellow Eastern Plains 2A foe Greene Central, which beat the Jags twice in the regular season, 5-4 and 7-0.
The Jags mashed out 15 hits in the win, and SWE committed a pair of errors.
North Lenoir 6
Ayden-Grifton 5
The Chargers had their own one-run, 6-5 game, but they came out on the short end at North Lenoir.
A-G overturned an early 2-0 deficit and took a brief lead with a three-run third inning before the Hawks battled back with two in the fifth to make it 4-3. The Chargers answered next, scoring twice in the seventh to take another lead, 5-4, but North Lenoir had the last laugh, and the last two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
The Chargers finished the season 15-9 and had won four straight heading into the second round.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Northwood 14, J.H. Rose 7
The host Chargers ended the Rampants' season in Friday's 1A/2A/3A quarterfinal round.
Rose finished the season 13-6.