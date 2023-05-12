Conley-SC softball

South Central third baseman Shykayla Howard tags out D.H. Conley’s Olivia Hadnott during a softball game in late March. The Falcons and Vikings both advanced to this Tuesday's third round of the state playoffs with Friday night wins.

 Craig Moyer/For the Daily Reflector

Down a run going into the bottom of the seventh inning Friday, South Central's softball team knew what it needed to do.

The Falcons wasted no time getting it done.