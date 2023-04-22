...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Prep roundup: Conley baseball wins big over Jaguars
D.H. Conley won big in a non-conference Pitt County baseball clash against Farmville Central on Friday night, claiming a 15-2 victory.
There were numerous big games at the plate for the Vikings (14-3, 7-1), but none bigger than Jacob Scott's 2-for-5 performance that included a home run and five RBIs.
Adyn Goodling also smashed a three-run home run for Conley, while Mason Tyre went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Connor Edwards was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Davis Bradley finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Also driving in runs for the Vikings were Collin West and Nolan Winfield (2-4).
Pitcher Riley Treadway threw four innings and struck out five.
Greene Central 5
West Craven 1
The Rams maintained their stranglehold on the Eastern Plains 2A standings with a key road win on Friday night.
Junior pitcher Braden Burress went the distance for GC, scattering four hits and striking out eight batters.
Greene Central (8-0, 15-3) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth and another in the fifth to render West Craven's lone tally in the seventh meaningless.
Leland Barrow was 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead GC, while Wilkes Thomas and Will Radford drove in the other runs for the Rams.
Wake Christian 8
John Paul II 4
JPII (11-8) saw an early 4-0 lead slip away Friday evening as Wake Christian rallied for three runs in the third inning, four in the fifth and an insurance tally in the sixth.
Axel Keller was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Saints. JT Williams and Nike Wiggins also drove in runs for John Paul II.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Conley splits pair
D.H. Conley held on to a 2-1 halftime lead on Thursday night before evenly dividing four second-half goals to grab a road victory over White Oak, 4-3.
The Vikings couldn't sustain the momentum in a rare back-to-back swing on Friday night in a 13-0 loss versus New Bern on Friday night.
DHC (1-6) is back in action to close out the regular season on Wednesday at First Flight.