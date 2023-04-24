The D.H. Conley golf team placed third out of seven squads on Monday in a non-conference match at Greenville Country Club.
The Vikings shot 335 as a team, including a team-best round of 6-over 77 from Johnny Southern. Also for the Vikings, Hudson Truell shot an 84, followed by Wilson McCann (86), Cooper Williamson (88) and Robert Hutchison (88).
Conley and the rest of the Big Carolina Conference teams with be back in non-conference action on Thursday at GCC.
SOFTBALL
Ayden-Grfiton 22
J.H. Rose 5 (5 inn.)
The Chargers rode the power of the big inning on Monday night to leave the Rampants in the dust in non-conference action.
J.H. Rose (6-13) broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the third, but Ayden-Grifton (14-6) took over with eight of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a 10-5 lead. Then, A-G ran up a dozen in the fourth to end the game early.
The Rampants were forced to respond quickly, taking on D.H. Conley on Tuesday. Ayden-Grifton is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Washington.
Faith Christian 15, John Paul II 1
The Saints hung with visiting Faith on Monday for just the first inning, plating their lone run of the game to cut an early deficit to 2-1.
It was all Patriots after that, as Faith extended its edge to 5-1 after four innings before exploding for five runs each in the fifth and sixth to blow the game open.
JPII (5-8, 0-3) is back in action Wednesday at Rocky Mount Academy.
BASEBALL
John Paul II 11
Faith Christian 1
John Paul pounded Faith Christian for 11 runs and played error-free baseball in the field on Monday in a run-rule blowout.
The Saints (12-8) also got a strong mound performance in relief from Noah Sugg, who went 4.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.
But that wasn’t the main highlight from Sugg, who also legged out an inside-the-park home run following a hard line drive to left field as part of a two-hit outing. It was JPII’s first homer of the season.
Ryker Butcher had an RBI triple, Nike Wiggins (RBI) and Ray Shaw each added two hits and JT Williams also drove a run.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Southern Nash 9, North Pitt 0
The host Firebirds ran their record to 14-2 this season in dominant fashion on Monday night.
The Panthers fell to 8-7 overall in the loss and were back on the field on Tuesday at SouthWest Edgecombe.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
J.H. Rose 20, Jacksonville 3
The Rampants girls ran roughshod over Jacksonville on Monday evening in Big Carolina Conference action.
Rose (10-4, 6-1) completed a season sweep of the Cardinals in dominant fashion, having also beaten them on the road in March in Jacksonville.
J.H. Rose plays at New Bern on Wednesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Jacksonville 15, J.H. Rose 10
Rose lost a tight contest at home to Jacksonville on Monday night to complete at season sweep for the Cardinals.
The Rampants (5-8, 3-4) are back in action at New Bern on Wednesday.