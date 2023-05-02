D.H. Conley’s baseball team got an early playoff preview in the second-to-last game of the regular season and got a couple of huge clutch plays that lived up to the atmosphere on Tuesday night.
Tied at three in the top of the seventh inning, the same score it had been since the third, Davis Bradley made a diving catch in left field that saved a couple of runs. Then in the bottom half, Luke Lambert flew a walk-off single to right field with the bases loaded to give the Vikings a 4-3 win.
“This was a playoff atmosphere tonight,” D.H. Conley head coach Jason Mills said. “Defense was sound tonight; our pitching gave us a chance and we were fortunate enough to score enough runs.”
Conley improved to 16-4 and 9-2 in Big East 3A/4A conference play, while New Bern fell to 12-8 and 5-6 in conference.
Conley no-hit and hammered the Bears, 10-0, in New Bern in the previous matchup between the two teams in late March.
“(New Bern’s) really gotten better as the year’s gone on,” Mills said. “Tonight, they came out and were aggressive and you could tell a difference with the good job (head coach Michael Ellsworth) has done with them.”
The rematch turned into a pitching duel between DHC’s Riley Williams and NB’s Carter Champey.
Williams gave up a string of four singles in the third, one an RBI single from Brad Hopkinson and the other a game-tying two-run single from CJ Jones.
But he routinely pitched out of trouble, only allowing those three runs on nine hits, with six strikeouts to keep Conley from falling behind.
“Riley didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but I thought he really competed,” Mills said. “The biggest plus for him is the maturity level he’s showing this year.”
Champey gave up three runs in the bottom of the second, all with two outs, due to a throwing error, back-to-back passed balls, back-to-back walks and finally a two-run single from Davis Bradley. A leadoff walk in the seventh chased Champey from the game with a final line of six innings pitched, five hits, five strikeouts and three walks.
Cole Trull came on in relief and hit the batter with his first pitch and then walked Williams on four pitches to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Lambert came up with the walk-off single to right field to lift the Vikings to the win.
“He’s been gold for us for a very long time,” Mills said.
Both teams came in rolling. The Vikings won seven of eight coming into Tuesday night, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak in late March/early April after starting the year 8-0.
The only loss of that stretch came in a rare 12-0 blowout home loss against J.H. Rose the previous Tuesday night. Rose sits atop the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference, with Conley tied for second with South Central. New Bern trails them in fourth place.
The Bears, however, started the season slow at 5-5 but had since picked it up, going 7-2 in its last nine games before this game.
New Bern was slated to finish its season on the road against Rose on Wednesday night, while Conley’s last tune-up for the playoffs sees it host South Central on Thursday night.
“Last year, we kind of stumbled our way into the playoffs,” Mills said. “It’s just making sure we get a 'W' on Thursday and go into the playoffs on a little bit of a winning streak.”
South Central 13, Jacksonville 4
The Falcons rebounded from an early flurry by host Jacksonville to run past the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
South Central was down 4-1 after one inning before scoring four of its own in the second, two in the fourth and six in the fifth for the runaway win.
SC (15-7, 9-2) finishes the season at Conley on Thursday night.
John Paul II 5, Parrott Academy 1
Freshman starting pitcher Noah Sugg continued to dazzle on Tuesday night, going the distance for JPII and striking out six while stifling the Patriots to three hits and two walks in a comfortable win.
The Saints (13-8, 7-3) are locked in a tie for second place in the Eastern Plains Independent Conference behind Wayne Country Day.
John Pail never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth as Axel Keller led off with a walk and eventually came around to score on a two-out hit by James Donofrio.
The Patriots tied it in the bottom of the fourth, but JPII did the rest of its damage in the top of the sixth. Freshman J.T. Williams led off with a double and scored on an error. Max Mason then delivered an RBI single before Nike Wiggins capped the big inning with a two-run single.
Wiggins had two of JPII's seven hits. Mason, Williams, Keller, Donofrio, and Ryker Butcher had one each.
Ayden-Grifton 3, Washington 0
The Chargers blanked the Pam Pack on Tuesday night in a key Eastern Plains 2A matchup.
A-G (13-9, 6-5) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth and padded its lead with two more in the seventh to complete the shutout.
Ayden-Grifton can complete a season sweep of the Pam Pack at home on Thursday.
Farmville Central 6, North Pitt 1
The visiting Jaguars broke open a 0-0 game with four runs in the top of the third inning on Tuesday and notched two insurance tallies in the seventh, while the Panthers managed their lone run in the fourth.
NP's run came off the bat of Famous Wilson.
The teams will meet again on Thursday in Farmville.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 3, New Bern 1
D.H. Conley broke a scoreless tie with one run in the fourth inning, then tacked on two more in the sixth to offset the Bears' lone run on Tuesday night.
Olivia Hadnott picked up the complete-game victory for Conley, striking out 10 New Bern batters while allowing three hits and no walks.
Lena Zurface went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Taylor Getsinger added a double.
South Central 7, Jacksonville 1
The Falcons jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings on Tuesday night and steadily added to it in a 10-hit barrage on the road.
Jaclyn Smith (2B), Haven Roebuck (3B), Lacey Spivey (RBI) and Blaire Adee (2 RBIs) all had two hits for South Central, and Somer Davenport drove in a pair in the win while striking out seven in a seven-inning pitching win.
SC (15-4, 9-2) finishes the regular season on Thursday at D.H. Conley.
Washington 13
Ayden-Grifton 1
A strong Pam Pack team pounced for four early runs on Tuesday and the Chargers could not rally.
Up 6-0 after two innings, Washington scored seven more in the fourth.
A-G (14-7, 8-3) hosts Washington on Thursday night.
Farmville Central 14
North Pitt 0
The Jags blasted the Panthers for five runs in the first two innings on Tuesday night before a six-run fourth turned it into a five-inning blowout.
Corri Houston put a charge into Farmville with a 3-for-4 night that featured
GIRLS' SOCCER
John Paul II 1, Parrott Academy 0
to clinch the conference championship
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOCCER
Hope 3, A.G. Cox 1
The Mustangs rode a hat trick by Alex McJunkins to the finish line on Tuesday.
Assists came from Jayvion Darden and Ayden Nitcheu, and the Mustangs finished third in the division for the season.