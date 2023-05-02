D.H. Conley’s baseball team got an early playoff preview in the second-to-last game of the regular season and got a couple of huge clutch plays that lived up to the atmosphere on Tuesday night.

Tied at three in the top of the seventh inning, the same score it had been since the third, Davis Bradley made a diving catch in left field that saved a couple of runs. Then in the bottom half, Luke Lambert flew a walk-off single to right field with the bases loaded to give the Vikings a 4-3 win.