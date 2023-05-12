John Paul II baseball scored four runs in the first inning on Thursday and were never threatened in a 7-1 win over visiting Forsyth Country Day in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs.
The win vaulted the Saints (16-8) into the state quarterfinals Saturday at top-seeded High Point Christian, which finished the regular season 24-2 overall and then had byes through the first two rounds of the postseason.
Freshman J.T. Williams struck out four in five innings and gave up one unearned run to notch the win.
Single hits were recorded by Nike Wiggins, Axel Keller, Williams and James Donofrio. The Saints also had five runners reach on walks and took maximum advantage of four errors by the Furies.
Only two of JPII’s runs were earned.
A line-drive single to left by Keller gave the Saints the lead, before Williams drove in another run on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. An error made it 3-0 before Donofrio’s RBI single upped it to 4-0.
Passed balls and errors led to two of JPII’s insurance runs.
The 16 wins is a program record for JPII, which now is making its third-consecutive trip to a state quarterfinal after advancing in Class 2A the last two seasons.
NCHSAA second round
Six other local baseball and softball teams played second-round games on Friday night. Check reflector.com for results.
In 2A baseball, No. 18 seed Whiteville played at No. 2 Greene Central, No. 13 Ayden-Grifton played at No. 4 North Lenoir and No. 26 Farmville Central traveled to No. 23 SouthWest Edgecombe. In 3A, top seed J.H. Rose hosted No. 17 West Brunswick.
In 3A softball, No. 10 Currituck played at No. 7 South Central, while 4A top seed D.H. Conley played host to No. 17 Fuquay-Varina.
In the 1A/2A/3A girls’ lacrosse playoffs, No. 3 seed J.H. Rose traveled to No. 2 Northwood with a berth in the state semifinal round up for grabs.