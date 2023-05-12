John Paul II baseball scored four runs in the first inning on Thursday and were never threatened in a 7-1 win over visiting Forsyth Country Day in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs.

The win vaulted the Saints (16-8) into the state quarterfinals Saturday at top-seeded High Point Christian, which finished the regular season 24-2 overall and then had byes through the first two rounds of the postseason.