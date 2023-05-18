Harnett Central vs. J.H. Rose Soccer

The Greene Central baseball team lived dangerously a few times this season, the playoffs included, but the Rams simply had no answer and no rally for South Granville on Thursday night.

The host and second-seeded Rams took an early punch, falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, and never found any offensive footing. The visiting Vikings poured in two more in the top of the fourth before a nine-run onslaught that ended the game in six innings, 15-0.