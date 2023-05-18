The Greene Central baseball team lived dangerously a few times this season, the playoffs included, but the Rams simply had no answer and no rally for South Granville on Thursday night.
The host and second-seeded Rams took an early punch, falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, and never found any offensive footing. The visiting Vikings poured in two more in the top of the fourth before a nine-run onslaught that ended the game in six innings, 15-0.
Greene Central (22-4) managed four hits, including a double off the bat of senior Thomas Wilkes.
Meanwhile, South Granville (20-3) had big nights up and down the lineup, including four RBIs from Ricky Kern. Trevor Hockaday was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Charlie Vestal was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Josiah Morris was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Greene Central was a perfect 12-0 in Eastern Plains Conference play during the regular season.
GIRLS' SOCCER
2A
Southwest Onslow 3
Farmville Central 0
The Jaguars could not find a goal in their second-round match on Thursday night and got trampled by the Stallions in an upset between the respective 9 and 8 seeds in the 2A East bracket.
Southwest Onslow (15-2-2) advanced to take on top seed Clinton in the third round.
The Jags finished the season 12-3.
3A
Hunt 3, J.H. Rose 1
The Rampants went on the road and saw their season come to an end on Thursday night.
The game was a rematch from a regular season 2-2 draw, and Hunt (19-1-3) carried a 2-1 edge into the second half before tallying an insurance goal to put the game out of reach for Rose (13-5-2).
The No. 3 seed Warriors will now have an all-Wilson matchup in the third round when they take on No. 11 Fike.