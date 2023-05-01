...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Prep Roundup
Prep roundup: Rams tennis takes second at regional
The Greene Central boys’ tennis team was edged out of first place by a single point last week by Washington at the Eastern Plains Conference tournament in Snow Hill.
The Pam Pack claimed the title with 16 total points, followed by the Rams (15), Ayden-Grifton (12), Farmville Central (1), North Pitt (0) and SouthWest Edgecombe (0).
In singles, local regional qualifiers included Greene Central’s William Drake and the Ayden-Grifton pair of Tremayne Phillips and Cody Suggs.
Drake won the singles round with a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set win over Washington’s Keenan Curtis to claim the top regional spot.
In the opening round, Suggs defeated Farmville’s Josh Galloway, while Phillips topped FC’s Nick Reida. Drake advanced to knock off SWE’s Daniel Morin in the quarterfinals and Phillips defeated GC’s Dustin Brown. Suggs was knocked off by Washington’s Davis Jones.
In the semis, Drake moved on with a win over Jones in a 6-0, 6-0 shutout, while Phillips fell to Curtis. Phillips lost his third-place match to Jones.
Reida won his consolation-round match, as did Suggs and Brown. In the consolation semis, Brown defeated Reida and Suggs topped Morin, and Suggs claimed fifth place with a win over Brown in a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-8 slugfest.
Also competing were North Pitt’s Nathaniel Hill and Alejandro Macedo.
In doubles, regional qualifiers were Greene Central’s tandem of Sam Avent/Nick Avent, Ayden-Grifton’s Jackson Evans/Ezekiel Dawson and GC’s Bryson Warrick/Parker Johnson.
That included an all-local title match, where the Avent brothers beat Evans/Dawson, 6-2, 6-1.
In the first round, Warrick/Johnson advanced past Julian Manley/Donavan Leon of North Pitt. Owen Baxter/Alex Dykes of A-G won their opener, as did NP’s TJ Heath/Victor Garcia over Farmville’s Hatteras Bunch/Abdul Dauda (FC).
In the quarterfinals, Evans/Dawson topped Warrick/Johnson, 6-0, 6-1, while Avent/Avent beat Heath/Garcia. In the semis, Evans/Dawson (AG) ousted Washington’s Smithwick/Hill and the Avent tandem beat Washington’s Whitley/Spruill.
In the consolation round, Heath/Garcia advanced while Baxter/Dykes topped North Pitt’s Bunch/Dauda, who then went on to defeat Heath/Garcia in a tight match. Warrick/Johnson also advanced, then outdueled Baxter/Dykes, 6-2, 7-6 (7-0) for fifth place.
The East Regional tennis tournament will be held at 1pm at Greene Central on Friday.