Conley-Rose baseball

D.H. Conley’s Mason Tyre, right, narrowly slides around the tag of J.H. Rose shortstop Alex Popovich for a stolen base during a game earlier this month. Rose claimed the rematch on Tuesday night, 12-0.

 Craig Moyer for The Daily Reflector

Revenge games might be overrated in sports, but the J.H. Rose baseball team nonetheless got a big serving of it on Tuesday night at rival D.H. Conley.

The Rampants unleashed nine runs in a nearly hour-long fourth inning, including two big home runs, and Rose not only avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings but did so in a rare 12-0, five-inning rout.