Revenge games might be overrated in sports, but the J.H. Rose baseball team nonetheless got a big serving of it on Tuesday night at rival D.H. Conley.
The Rampants unleashed nine runs in a nearly hour-long fourth inning, including two big home runs, and Rose not only avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings but did so in a rare 12-0, five-inning rout.
On the mound, Hugh Collins was electric, keeping the hosts off balance and getting a couple of key defensive plays behind him for the abbreviated shutout victory.
Collins stifled the Vikings to two hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Meanwhile, Matthew Aldridge hit a three-run homer and Perry Eveleth added a two-run shot for Rose (18-3, 9-1 Big Carolina Conference), and those were padded by a slew of walks and uncharacteristic errors by Conley (14-4, 7-2).
"That's unbelievable. We were just scrapping, can't anything going, and the next thing you know, Aldridge gets that big home run and things just snowballed after that," Rose coach Ronald "RV" Vincent said. "Never would have expected this coming in here tonight."
Vincent pointed to some early moments that helped keep Conley scoreless and give the Rampants momentum. The biggest of those was a 4-6-3 double play that squelched a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first.
The coach, who recently notched his 1,000th victory, called it the play of the game but also lauded his team's plate approach.
"I was really impressed with the way our guys went up there and had quality at-bats, but I never would have believed this score," Vincent said.
After Rose took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly and an overthrow to the plate in the third, the nine-run fourth left Conley staggering.
Wyatt Fagundus walked and Ives Howard singled to set the stage for Aldridge's two-strike, three-run blast that went the opposite way to left and gave Rose a 4-0 edge. After another walk, Eveleth took his turn and gonged a two-run shot to the same spot in left to make it 6-0.
Hunter Pope doubled and scored on one of a flurry of errors, walks and wild pitches that accounted for the rest of the scoring in the inning.
"We hadn't really done a lot of that this year against good teams," Vincent said of the decisive inning. "Against South Central (last week) and against Conley tonight, we have done that, hit throughout the lineup, and that's what we have to do. Great pitching helps too."
Rose added two more tallies to help cement the five-inning finish in the top of the fifth. Eveleth (2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) and Pope (2-3, 2R) singled and both scored on another error to cap the scoring.
Aldridge finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Conley starter and East Carolina commit Riley Williams threw 3.1 innings, allowed three hits, struck out six and walked five before exiting during the big inning. The Vikings used four pitchers in the game.
Conley was right back on the field on Wednesday night at C.B. Aycock, while Rose hosts New Bern Thursday night.
Greene Central 5
Farmville Central 4
The Rams scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday night, offsetting two-run frames by the Jags in the first and seventh.
Braden Burress paced Greene Central (16-3, 11-0) with a 3-for-4 game that included a double and two RBIs. Cameron Taylor also drove in a run in the win and Riley Radford added a double.
Radford pitched 6.1 innings and struck out five for GC, which then traveled to Farmville Central (6-10, 3-6) on Wednesday night.
West Craven 13, North Pitt 1
The Eagles plated three runs in the second inning and five each in the third and fourth and never looked back on Tuesday night.
Quintaris Price and Holden Burroughs had the only two hits for North Pitt (2-17, 0-10).
The Panthers host Farmville Central on Tuesday.
BOYS' TENNIS
J.H. Rose 9, Havelock 0
The Rampants laid claim to their third straight Big Carolina 3/A-4/A Conference regular season title on Tuesday with another shutout victory that ran their final record to a perfect 13-0.
Singles wins came from Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, KaiJi Fu, Harrison Evans, Wyatt Schmidt and Mac McCall. In the doubles round, Rose for wins from the pairs of Dillon Patel and Dylan Sawyer, Rappleyea and Cullen Seymour and Jamar Almond and Conner Greenleaf.
Rose will defend its conference title Thursday in the Big East 3A regional qualifier at Riverbirch Tennis Center.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 23
J.H. Rose 0
D.H. Conley came out swinging on Tuesday night, plating 11 runs in the first inning before adding on 12 more over the next three frames for a lopsided win.
The Vikings (13-2, 8-1) out-hit Rose (6-14, 2-8) by a count of 14-1.
DHC travels to Jacksonville on Thursday, while the Rampants hosts New Bern on Thursday.
Farmville Central 22
Greene Central 0 (3 inn.)
The Jaguars unloaded nearly two dozen runs against a Rams team still in search of its first win of the season on Tuesday.
The three-inning contest featured seven runs in the first, 13 in the second and two in the third for Farmville (11-7, 3-6).
Jayden Speight (2-2) doubled and drove in three runs, while Hannah Sugg and Savannah Bland both doubled, drove in two runs and finished with two hits. Also for FC, Claire Neely (RBI) doubled twice and Laycie Eastwood was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Haleigh Long was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Farmville hosts GC on Wednesday.
West Craven 12, North Pitt 2
The Eagles built a 7-0 lead after two innings on Tuesday night and never trailed.
Kayden Howell was a bright spot for North Pitt (5-4, 2-8), hitting a triple and driving in a run as part of a 2-for-3 night, and Morgan Meeks drove in the other run for the Panthers.
North Pitt hosts Farmville Central on Tuesday.
GIRLS' SOCCER
D.H. Conley 5, J.H. Rose 3
The host Vikings scored a big conference win in a high-scoring game on Tuesday night, netting four of their goals to Rose's two in a wild first half before the teams traded single goals in the second.
Aubrey Mayberry, Madeline Wigent, Mallory Richardson, Rebekah Ochoa and Grace Gaskins accounted for Conley's goals.
The Vikings travel to Jacksonville on Thursday.
Farmville Central 7
West Craven 0
The Jaguars stayed hot on Tuesday with a convincing win at home thanks in large part to freshman Madison Denham's five-goal night.
Kalyn Baker also scored and added an assist for Farmville Central (8-2, 6-1), and Danielle Parker and Nakevia Phillips each played a half in goal for the shutout.
Farmville plays at SouthWest Edgecombe on Thursday.
North Pitt 3, SoouthWest Edgecombe 2
The Panthers got a big Eastern Plains Conference win on Tuesday night, scoring all three of their goals in the first half.
North Pitt (9-7, 6-1) plays at Greene Central on Thursday.
Christ Covenant 1, John Paul II 0
The Saints lost a tight contest on Tuesday, surrendering the game's lone goal in the second half.
The Saints (11-3, 8-1) traveled to Bear Grass on Wednesday night.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
A.G. Cox 5, Hope 0
The pitching staff for the Mustangs had trouble finding its footing against the Raiders. Harrison Corey, Aiden Coats, and John Rose all pitched for the Mustangs. They combined to allow five runs on three hits, eight walks and four hit batters.
The Mustangs only had three hits in the game, from Rooke Knittle, Matthew Tyndall and Harrison Corey.
With the loss, the Mustangs fell out of contention for the Division 1 Conference Championship. They travel to PS Jones on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Hope 5, A.G. Cox 3
Kendall Howard pitched seven innings and struck out 10 batters for Hope on Monday.
At the plate, Howard delivered an RBI single and Braelyn Johnson had a three-run triple. Howard, Peyton James, Johnson and Aurora Edwards each racked up multiple hits for Hope.