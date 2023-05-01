...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Prep roundup: Rose tennis qualifies all six, SC's Austin claims singles crown
J.H. Rose won its third consecutive conference title on Monday morning in the 3A/4A Big East regional qualifier at the River Birch Tennis Center.
The Rampants qualified all seven of its players for Friday and Saturday's East Regional in Rocky Mount, but it was South Central's Henry Austin who claimed the singles title, topping Rose's Stockton Rouse in the final, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles action, it was an all-Rose title match, with Bryson Wall and Wyatt Schmidt defeating fellow Rampants Harrison Evans and Mac McCall in a 6-4, 6-4 decision.
Rouse was named the conference player of the year and coach Marvin Hardy was named Big Carolina Conference coach of the year.
Also for Rose, Kaiji Fu defeated Mocens Lo of Northside for third place in boys' singles, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.
The East Regional will be held at Sunset Park in Rocky Mount.
BASEBALL
Greene Central 5, Southside 0
Freshman Will Radford doubled and drove in three runs on Monday night and Greene Central improved to a perfect 12-0 in Eastern Plains Conference play.
The Rams (18-3) scored twice in the second, once in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to put the game on ice.
Leland Barrow threw six shutout innings, striking out five and allowing just two hits to earn the victory. Easton Creech also doubled and Noah Uzzell drove in a run in the win.
GC closes the regular season at home on Wednesday against Southern Wayne.
GOLF
Vikes finish second
The D.H. Conley golf team placed second out of seven teams on Monday in a Big Carolina Conference match at Jacksonville Country Club.
The Vikings shot a team score of 328 (+40) as a team. They were led by Coleton DuRant's 6-over 78. He was followed by Wilson McCann (82), Jae Yoon (83), Luke Jones (85) and Johnny Southern (87).
The Vikings finished 2nd Overall in the Big Carolina Conference and will represent the 4A side of the conference at the East Regionals next Monday at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill.