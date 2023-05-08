J.H. Rose’s Stockton Rouse successfully defended his singles title on Saturday at the 3A East Boys’ Tennis Regional held at Sunset Park in Rocky Mount.
The second overall seed in the two-day tourney, Rouse defeated top-seed Snyder Pearson from Fike in the final, 6-4, 6-2 to defend his title.
Snyder had eliminated fourth-seeded Henry Austin (6-4, 6-2) out of South Central in of the semifinal matches, while Rouse took care of third seed Ethan Carlyle from C.B. Aycock (6-0, 6-2) in the other to set up the final clash.
Carlyle then defeated Austin 7-6(3), 7-5 to lay claim to third-place honors.
In doubles action on Saturday, the third-seeded Rose tandem of Wyatt Schmidt and Bryson Wall held that position at the end of the day. The doubles duo was knocked out of the semis by the top seed and eventual champions from First Flight, Anthony Vucinovic and JJ Woerner, 6-1, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Schmidt and Wall took down fourth-seeded Dylan Skinner and Zachary Hill from Fike, 6-1, 7-6(6).
In Friday’s first-round singles action, Austin opened with a win over Jack Balog (Croatan) 6-1, 6-0, while Rose’s Kaiji Fu defeated Nathan Ware (South Brunswick) 6-1, 6-1. Rouse, meanwhile, started his quest for the title with a win over Braden Raynor (South Johnston) 6-0, 6-0.
In the quarterfinals later on Friday, Austin defeated Fu, 6-1, 6-4, to advance, and Rouse moved on to Saturday with a victory Daden Horay (West Johnston) 6-0, 6-1.
Next up is the 3A state championship tournament in Burlington.
Baseball/softball playoffs
Seeding took place on Monday for the coming baseball and softball state playoffs, which are both set to begin with first-round games on Tuesday night.
Seeds and matchups were not available at press time on Monday. Check reflector.com for details and game results.