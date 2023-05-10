Wayne Deans was the first to admit that D.H. Conley's offense started off slower than it would like in Wednesday's first-round game against Cardinal Gibbons in the NCHSAA Class 4A softball playoffs.
But with pitcher Emma Kate Reynolds and solid defense from the top-seeded Vikings, not much offense was necessary.
Reynolds retired the first nine Crusaders in order and finished with a complete-game two-hit shutout as the Vikings eased past Cardinal Gibbons 8-0.
"EK did a great job," Deans said. "She's pitched in some big games this season, and we trusted that she was going to handle this first-round game. She did from the first inning to the very last. She was pretty solid."
D.H. Conley (17-2) advanced to face Fuquay-Varina, which clipped Heritage 8-7. The teams are scheduled to face each other in the second round Friday at Conley.
The first three innings for Conley offensively were a struggle at times, stranding six baserunners and getting caught stealing once.
"Stranded a lot of baserunners – way too many, but a part of that is the first round," Deans said. "We have a lot of young kids, and also, I'm sure, the pressure of those returners from last year's team and the success we had. That's probably a lot of pressure on them to replicate that and right now it's simply survive and advance."
Still, in the second inning, D.H. Conley's Bri Bowers led off with a single and Reynolds later drew a two-out walk. Bowers then scored on Mia Trueblood's bases-loaded walk and Reynolds followed as Taylor Getsinger was hit by a pitch for the second time in as many innings, this time with the bases loaded. Bowers drew a one-out walk in the third and later scored on a fielder's choice to put the Vikings ahead 3-0.
Reynolds' work in the circle, combined with sharp fielding, did the rest.
She set down Cardinal Gibbons in order over the first three innings. The Crusaders' Michaela Carter fought off a 1-2 pitch into left field to lead off the fourth to become Cardinal Gibbons' first baserunner.
"Our defense really executed when I didn't hit my spot," Reynolds said. "Our catcher, Aiden [McHugh], she did a great job behind the plate controlling those runners that got on so nobody did score."
The only other baserunner for the Crusaders, Helena Torrey, looped a single to center field to start the fifth, but an infield putout and a pair of strikeouts by Reynolds stranded her at second base.
"She had great movement," Cardinal Gibbons coach Miles Clark said of Reynolds. "I think she located very well, and she was very composed. She did a great job out there."
Reynolds finished with nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter as the Vikings played error-free defense.
Conley's offense got in gear in the fourth, scoring four times and racking up five hits – including a triple by Getsinger and doubles by Lena Zurface, Ava Gaddis and Reynolds – to break the game open.
While Conley didn't need the runs from the big inning Wednesday, it got the Vikings going offensively and boosted confidence for what they hope is a long postseason run.
"We've had some moments of struggle offensively just getting the ball in play," Deans said. "Give them credit – they made some good plays with runners on. Just making solid contact and just putting the ball in play is key. Three things happen when you put the ball in play: Somebody's got to field it, that same person has to throw it and someone else has to catch it, and in those moments something can go wrong."
As to the Vikings' mental approach this postseason, Deans pointed to one game at a time, acknowledging the cliche.
"But I think, really and truly with this group, we're young in a lot of ways, but we're gaining a lot of experience," Deans said. "Just taking one moment at a time – every pitch, every inning, giving it everything we've got and not taking it for granted."
Cardinal Gibbons finished the season with an 8-7 record.
- Gabe Cornwall
BASEBALL
J.H. Rose 11, Swansboro 1
Even the J.H. Rose baseball team, dominant all season en route to the top seed in the NCHSAA 3A State Playoffs, isn’t immune to playoff opener nerves.
“The first game is a big deal because you get so amped up that you try to do too much,” Rose head coach Ronald Vincent said.
The Rampants survived a surprising slow start and losing their starting pitcher early before finding their form in an 11-1, six-inning win over Swansboro in their first-round matchup Wednesday.
Rose advances to the second round and will play West Brunswick on Friday.
“We were really kind of pressing early on. Their pitcher really did a fine job, and the score is not an indicator of how the game was,” Vincent said. “Fortunately, tonight we pushed through it and had a good outcome.”
It was a slow start at the plate for both teams until the third inning, when the game swung wildly from one side to the other.
JHR junior righty Andrew Wallen started on the mound and made it through the first two innings scoreless. In the top of the third, Rusty Haswell lined a pitch off the left field wall for a leadoff double and started to advance to third on the throw.
Wallen went to scoop the ball and tag Haswell between bases but apparently hit his head and lost the ball. As it went past third base, Haswell was able to come around and score. That made it 1-0 Swansboro and knocked Wallen out of the game with an injury.
Vincent said Wallen is okay, and that he would be surprised if he didn’t play in their second-round game Friday.
But senior lefty Hugh Collins came on in relief and was locked-in right away, sitting down the first seven hitters he faced, including three straight strikeouts to end the top of the third.
“That was awesome,” Vincent said. “What Hugh did when he came in in a pinch and just pitched his way through was a big deal.”
That turned the tide, and the offense ran rampant from there after being no-hit for the first two innings. In the bottom half of the third, Rose got back-to-back singles from Perry Eveleth and Hunter Pope before a passed ball got them both in scoring position.
Collins struck out but Swansboro catcher Jaden Mansfield tried to pick off Eveleth at third and threw the ball into left field, letting Rose tie the game at 1-1. An RBI single from Mitch Jones followed by an RBI double from Wyatt Fagundus quickly made it 3-1 Rose.
It stayed that score until sophomore Matthew Aldridge put the icing on the cake with a two-run home run to make it 5-1 as part of an eight-run sixth inning.
“(Moving forward) we have to handle the pressure. We have to have quality at-bats throughout the lineup and that’s a big deal,” Vincent said.
The Rampants got the top seed in the 3A state playoffs after a 20-3 regular season that saw them win the Big Carolina 3A/4A conference with an 11-1 record, the only loss coming in a rare home defeat to rival DH Conley.
Rose dominated all season long, starting the year off 13-1, lost two games in a row and closed with seven consecutive wins to finish the regular season.
The playoff opener for Rose was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed a day because of stormy weather Tuesday night.
- Dylan Johnson
2A
Farmville Central 11
Roanoke Rapids 0 (5 inn.)
The Jaguars went on the road on Wednesday night and ended the season for Roanoke Rapids in a mercy-rule upset victory.
Farmville Central (9-11) administered a nine-run onslaught in the first inning and padded it with two more in the second to leave the host Yellowjackets staggering.
The win propels the No. 26 Jags into Friday's second round against No. 23 SouthWest Edgecombe, which scored an 8-7 upset win over Jordan-Matthews.
Ayden-Grifton 4
Nash Central 0
The Chargers joined the Jaguars in delivering a commanding victory in their 2A opener on Wednesday night.
No 13 Ayden-Grifton (15-8) advances to take on No. 4 North Lenoir, a 10-0, five-inning winner over James Kenan on Wednesday.
3A
Williams 5, South Central 0
The visiting No. 21-seed Bulldogs pulled a shutout stunner against the host No. 12 Falcons on Wednesday night.
South Central finished the season 15-9.
4A
Heritage 8, D.H. Conley 5
The visiting Huskies went on the road and provided an early knockout punch to the Vikings on Wednesday night.
Heritage trimmed a 2-0 deficit with a run in the fourth, then pounded home a decisive five runs in the sixth to steal the game.
Conley (17-4) grabbed one run back in the sixth but allowed two more in the seventh, and then a full-on rally in the bottom of the frame ended in two runs and a first-round exit for the Vikings.
SOFTBALL
South Central 12
Southern Wayne 1 (5 inn.)
The host Falcons smothered Southern Wayne from the opening inning, plating four runs in the first and four more in the second to put the game out of reach early.
Three more runs crossed in the third before the Saints' lone run of the night.
No. 7 South Central advances to take on No. 10 Currituck, an 11-4 winner over Western Harnett in the first round.
Roanoke Rapids 6
Ayden-Grifton 2 (10 inn.)
The Chargers saw their season come to an end on the road on Wednesday night in an extra-inning thriller.
Ayden-Grifton finished the season 14-9.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
J.H. Rose 10, Carrboro 8
The Rampants advanced to the fourth round of the 3A playoffs with a dramatic victory on Wednesday night.
Third-seeded Rose (13-5) advanced to face No. 2 Northwood, which eliminated West Brunswick, 15-3, in the third round on Friday. On the line is a trip to the final four.