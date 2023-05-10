Conley-Rose baseball

J.H. Rose second baseman Mitch Jones looks toward first base after a force out earlier this season, Jones delivered an RBI single in the Rampants'playoff-opening victory on Wednesday night.

 Craig Moyer for The Daily Reflector

Wayne Deans was the first to admit that D.H. Conley's offense started off slower than it would like in Wednesday's first-round game against Cardinal Gibbons in the NCHSAA Class 4A softball playoffs.

But with pitcher Emma Kate Reynolds and solid defense from the top-seeded Vikings, not much offense was necessary.