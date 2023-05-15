Four area girls' soccer teams were back in action on Monday in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs across three classifications.
Two won and advanced to Thursday's second round, and two saw their seasons come to an end.
J.H. Rose won big in 3A, Farmville Central won a close one in 2A and D.H. Conley and North Pitt saw their state title quests end early in 4A and 2A, respectively.
Following are results from Monday night's opening round:
4A
Willow Grove 3
D.H. Conley 1
A goal in the 53rd minute by D.H. Conley's Jahniyah Augustus finally got the Vikings on the board, cut their deficit in half and quickly restored hopes of winning their NCHSAA Class 4A first-round match against Willow Spring on Monday.
It took mere seconds to dash those hopes.
The Storm's Airiell Mosley quickly answered with a rocket shot into the net to restore its two-goal advantage as Willow Spring ended D.H. Conley's season 3-1.
The Storm (13-7-2), the No. 26 seed in the East and a new school based in Fuquay-Varina, advanced to face the Overhills, a 1-0 winner over New Hanover, on Thursday.
Much of the first half was played in the middle of the pitch, save for the 29th minute when Willow Spring's Destiny Arrington got the ball in space and, with D.H. Conley goalkeeper Madison Hopkins out near the arc trying to help her defenders force the issue, chipped it into the net for a 1-0 lead that lasted through halftime.
"I felt like we had the momentum in the first half," D.H. Conley coach Marlen Carbajal said. "We were playing our game, moving the ball around, making some good passes."
"I think Conley had a good game plan," Willow Spring coach Eric Ahn said. "They came out swinging. They must have recruited us or watched some video or something because they knew the formation we were going to run. Hats off to them. They had a heck of a season and played a heck of a game."
While Conley got more pressure up front after some halftime adjustments, including moving Mallory Richardson from center back to forward, Arrington struck again in similar fashion in the 46th minute to pad the Storm's lead to two.
"She's quick," Carbajal said of Arrington. "She's a fast player."
The Vikings' offensive buildup continued to improve in the second half. To boot, Willow Spring lost its starting goalkeeper, Caroline Plummer, to injury in the 48th minute going after a ball near the sideline, forcing Ahn to go to backup Presli Johnson.
Conley earned a pair of corner kicks in quick succession in the 53rd minute. Augustus managed to meet the ball amid the logjam of players in the goal mouth following the second one and put it past Johnson to cut Willow Spring's lead to 2-1.
But in the next minute, Mosley responded with the shot that put the match away.
"Talk about uplifting the whole team," Ahn said. "Our backup goalie gets put in. She gets scored on, game's tight again, then Airiell takes a rocket with her left foot from outside the 18 and it goes straight in. She's a heck of a freshman."
"I'm pretty sure I wore that expression on my face when they responded back within seconds," Carbajal said. "I was just like ... dang."
Willow Spring enjoyed a 14-12 shots-on-goal advantage, though Conley outshot the Storm 8-5 in the last 40 minutes. Hopkins recorded six saves. The Vikings had a 4-1 advantage on corner kicks.
Conley, the East's No. 7 and Big East 3A/4A Conference runner-up, finished its season with a 13-5-2 record.
- Gabe Cornwall
3A
J.H. Rose 4, Harnett County 0
The No. 14 seed Rampants routed visiting No. 19 Harnett County on Monday night
Rose (13-5-2) advanced to the second round to take on No. 3 Hunt, which unloaded a 9-0 thrashing of No. 30 West Brunswick.
The Rampants have won five of their last six games.
2A
Farmville Central 1, Washington 0
The Jaguars completed a season sweep of Washington and sent the Pam Pack packing on Monday night.
No. 8 Farmville Central (21-2) will take on No. 9 Southwest Onslow on Thursday night in the second round.
The Jags' seven-game winning streak includes all three victories over Washington.
Southwest Onslow 6
North Pitt 0
The Stallions scored four times in the first half and never relented in a shutout victory over the Panthers on Monday.
North Pitt finished the season 11-8, while Southwest Onslow (14-2-2) moved on to face Farmville Central in Thursday's second round.