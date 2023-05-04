Close games have characterized the 2023 edition of the D.H. Conley-South Central baseball rivalry.
In late March, the teams played to a 3-2 finish in Conley's favor that saw both teams grind out five hits. On Thursday night in both teams' regular season finales, Conley completed a season sweep with another close victory at home, 7-5.
It was the Vikings' eighth win in their last nine games and gave both the Conley (17-4) and Falcons (15-8) identical 9-2 marks in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference standings behind first-place J.H. Rose.
The loss halted a four-game winning streak for South Central.
Rose finished its regular season campaign on the road at Havelock on Thursday night but already owned a 10-1 mark in league play.
Farmville Central 8
North Pitt 1
The host Panthers clung to a 1-0 for four innings on Thursday night, but the Jaguars came to life for five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth for a runaway win.
It was the second win over NP this week for Farmville Central (8-11, 5-7) after a 6-1 decision at home on Tuesday.
North Pitt (2-19) got its lone run on a single by Garrett Bailey in the top of the first.
Ayden-Grifton 11
Washington 6
The Chargers held a commanding 10-3 edge after three innings on Thursday night and held on through a late Washington surge to complete a season sweep of the Pam Pack.
Ayden-Grifton (14-8, 7-5) topped Washington 3-0 on Tuesday night.
John Paul II 7,
Coastal Christian 4
The Saints finished the regular season with a win on Thursday night thanks a an almost constant scoring attack.
JPII (14-8, 7-3) notched a run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score, then pounded home three in the second, one in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Ray Shaw doubled and drove in two as part of his 3-for-3 day, Tyler Winkler drove in two more and Aaron Gregory was 2-for-4 in the win. Also driving in runs for the Saints were Axel Keller, Ryker Butcher and Ethan Staton.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 3, South Central 0
The Vikings finished the regular season on an 11-game winning streak thanks to a shutout of the Falcons on Thursday night.
Conley (16-2, 11-1) limited South Central (15-5) to four total hits, two of which came off the bat of Somer Davenport.
The Vikings won the previous matchup 4-2.
Havelock 18, J.H. Rose 2
The Rampants finished a tough season with a loss on the road at Havelock on Thursday.
Rose finished the season 6-16 overall and 2-10 in BCC play after scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Washington 9 Ayden-Grifton 1
The Chargers scored their only run of the night in the first inning and the Pam Pack cruised after that, plating seven runs in the second, third and fourth to open an unsurmountable lead.
Ava Mizell, Mica Lilley and Emma Orr combined seven of Washington's RBIs.
Ayden-Grifton closed the regular season with a 14-4 mark and 8-4 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
Farmville Central 11
North Pitt 1 (5 inn.)
The Jaguars cruised past the Panthers on Thursday night and evened their conference record at 6-6 to finished the regular season.
Already leading 1-0, Farmville Central () unleashed five runs in the third before piling on four more in the fifth to end the game early.
Laycie Eastwood blasted a home run and also doubled and drove in three runs to pace the winners, while Hannah Sugg doubled, tripled and drove in two as part of her 3-for-4 night.
Savannah Pollard was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Haleigh Long and Corri Houston drove in runs and Claire Neely was 2-for-3. Houston pitched all five innings and fanned nine.
The Panthers finished the season 5-16 overal and 2-10 in the Eastern Plains Conference.
GIRLS' SOCCER
SouthWest Edgecombe 5
Greene Central 2
The Rams closed out the season on Thursday night still in search of their first win.
SWE scored three times in the first half and pounded home two insurance tallies in the second to offset single goals in each half by GC.
Greene Central finished the season 0-18, 0-10.