On a night characterized by rainouts across the area, the D.H. Conley baseball team made a successful trip to Jacksonville and came home with a key 7-0 win in Big Carolina 3A/4A action Thursday night.

The Vikings (15-4 8-2) responded from their uncharacteristic five-inning shelling at the hands of J.H. Rose on Tuesday night by scoring single runs in the first, second and fourth innings and then blowing the game open with four in the fifth.