On a night characterized by rainouts across the area, the D.H. Conley baseball team made a successful trip to Jacksonville and came home with a key 7-0 win in Big Carolina 3A/4A action Thursday night.
The Vikings (15-4 8-2) responded from their uncharacteristic five-inning shelling at the hands of J.H. Rose on Tuesday night by scoring single runs in the first, second and fourth innings and then blowing the game open with four in the fifth.
Conley is back home this Tuesday when it welcomes New Bern.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 5, Jacksonville 1
The only area softball team to get its game in kept right on rolling with a decisive road win.
Conley (14-2, 9-1) woke up late on Thursday night to overturn a 1-0 deficit that lasted until the fifth innings. That's when the Vikings plated their first run of the game to tie it 1-1, and in the sixth they poured in four more to take over the momentum.
The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday when they host New Bern.
GIRLS' SOCCER
North Pitt 4
Greene Central 0
The Panthers scored a shutout victory over still winless Greene Central on Thursday in Eastern Plains 2A action.
North Pitt (10-7, 7-1) took a commanding 3-0 in the first half and never relented, adding one insurance goal in the second.
NP hosts Farmville Central on Tuesday in another Eastern Plains battle, while the Rams travel to West Craven the same day.
Jacksonville 1, D.H. Conley 0
The Vikings surrendered a first-half goal and could not find a response on Thursday night at Jacksonville.
Conley (11-4-2, 7-3) hosts New Bern on Tuesday.
BOYS' GOLF
Vikings take first
The D.H. Conley golf team took top honors on Thursday at Greenville Country club, outdueling J.H. Rose, South Central, Northside-Pinetown and Manteo.
The Vikings shot a team score of 323 (+39), led by career-low rounds by sophomore Luke Jones (79) and freshman Cooper Fleming (79). Peyton Pierce shot 82, and sophomore John Thomas Anderson (83) also carded a career-low finish.
The Vikings will be back in action in the season finale on Monday at Jacksonville Country Club in a Big Carolina Conference match. The Vikings are ahead of Jacksonville by eight shots for second place in the conference.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Croatan 17, J.H. Rose 5
The Rampants fell behind host Croatan 13-3 in the first half on Thursday night and could not claw back into the game to finish the season with a loss.
Rose finished the campaign with an 11-5 overall mark and a dominant 7-1 mark in conference play.