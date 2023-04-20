Freshman Noah Sugg tossed a one-hitter and the John Paul II offense supported him with runs in every inning of a 10-0 run-rule baseball victory over visiting Greenfield on Thursday.
Sugg also struck out six and didn't issue a walk as the Saints (11-7, 6-3 CPIC) scored three times in the first, once each in the second, third and fourth, and then closed it out with four runs in the fifth.
Sugg, Nike Wiggins and J.T. Williams led a 10-hit attack for the Saints with two each. Ray Shaw, Axel Keller, Aaron Gregory (triple) and James Donofrio added hits in the win.
JPII was back in action on Friday at Wake Christian, which was 9-4 overall after beating Freedom Christian on Thursday.
J.H. Rose 11
Northside-Jacksonville 0
J.R. Rose blanked Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night for its 17th win of the baseball season.
The Rampants (17-3, 8-1) are back in action on Tuesday when they travel across town to once again take on rival D.H. Conley looking for a revenge win in the season series.
SOFTBALL
South Central 10, New Bern 2
The Falcons (13-4, 7-2) pounded home five runs in the first two innings en route to an important Big Carolina Conference win on Thursday night.
Maddie Zorbe led an eight-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Blaire Adee doubled and drove in two, Jadyn Smith was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Haven Roebuck homered and scored four runs in the win.
J.H. Rose 9
Northside-Jacksonville 3
Rose notched its sixth win of the season on Thursday night against a still winless Northside team.
The Rampants (6-12, 2-7) are back on the field Monday at Ayden-Grifton.
Ayden-Grifton 9
SouthWest Edgecombe 8 (8 inn.)
The Chargers won a thriller on Thursday with a run in the top of the eighth inning on the road.
A-G (13-6, 8-2) is back in action on Monday at home versus J.H. Rose.
John Paul II 2
Mattamuskeet 1
The Saints win a close one on Thursday to complete a season sweep.
JPII (4-7, 0-3) was back in action on Friday against Liberty Christian.
GIRLS' SOCCER
North Pitt 4, Washington 3
The Panthers gutted out a close win on Thursday against a stout Washington side that lost just its third match of the season.
North Pitt (8-6, 5-1) is back on the field on Monday at Southern Nash.
J.H. Rose 4
Northside-Jacksonville 0
Rose got goals from four different sources on Thursday on the way to its 10th win of the season.
The Rampants (10-4-2, 6-3) got tallies from Emily Brewer (assist), Taylor Eatman, Willow Price and Lauryn Taylor (two assists).
Parker Hawley earned the clean sheet.
Farmville Central 9
Greene Central 0
The Jaguars rolled on Thursday night behind a six-goal onslaught by freshman Madison Denham, who mixed in a pair of assists in the win.
Farmville (7-2) also got two goals from Kalyn Baker, and Anna Smith finished off the scoring.
New Bern 2, South Central 0
The Bears bagged both of their goals in the second half on Thursday night.
South Central (2-10-4) is back in action on Monday at Hunt.
John Paul II 1
Greenfield 0
The Saints jumped to 11-2 on the season with a tight victory over Greenfield on Thursday night.
Kat Stanley's second-half goal gave JPII the win on a feed from Victoria Hatoum. Macy Johnson made three saves to seal the shutout.
BOYS' TENNIS
Washington 6, Ayden-Grifton 3
The Chargers lost on Thursday despite getting singles victories from Jackson Evans and Cody Syomin.
A-G (6-8, 6-4) also got a doubles win from the tandem of Evans-Ezekiel Dawson.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOCCER
Hope 1, P.S. Jones 0
The Mustangs defeated the Demons in a redemption match on Thursday, avenging a previous loss to Jones.
In the first half, Harper Mabe scored on a screamer to the top right corner for the game's lone goal. Although pressure from P.S. Jones ramped up in the second half, the Mustang defensive line of Jhoan Uribe, Marcos Romero-Gonzalez and Gabriel Chavala held tough and Trey Villasenor had four leaping saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Hope finishes 1st, 3rd
The Hope boys' track team claimed first on Wednesday, while the girls' squad placed third.
First-place finishes for Hope's boys included: the 4x800 relay (Brody Lake, Seth Collier, Nicholas Davis, Cayden Hill); 3200 - Hill; 800: Noah Windley (Alex Lopez Gonzalez and Martel Hale in second and third); 400m Dash: Owen Houston; shot put: Daran Bell (Cayden Harmon and Zane Pitzer in second and third).
Ella Barrow claimed the girls' 400.