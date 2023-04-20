Freshman Noah Sugg tossed a one-hitter and the John Paul II offense supported him with runs in every inning of a 10-0 run-rule baseball victory over visiting Greenfield on Thursday.

Sugg also struck out six and didn't issue a walk as the Saints (11-7, 6-3 CPIC) scored three times in the first, once each in the second, third and fourth, and then closed it out with four runs in the fifth.