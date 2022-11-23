PREP SPOTLIGHT: Arendell Parrott Academy's Drew Greene By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email GREENE Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drew Greene is a senior golfer at Arendell Parrott Academy who recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his career at East Carolina.The Greenville native finished tied for fourth at the NCISAA 3A championships as a junior last spring.Greene spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his commitment decision, his family connection to golf and his favorite aspects of the sport.Q: What does it mean to you to get the opportunity to play collegiate golf?A: It means a lot to me because it’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and something I’ve worked toward for a long time.Q: Why did you decide to sign with ECU?A: I’ve always been a fan of ECU my whole life. Coach Kevin Williams is a really great coach and I’m really excited to play for him in the program.Q: What does it mean to you to get the opportunity to continue playing close to home?A: It means a lot because my grandad actually played at East Carolina, so for all my family to be able to watch me play is something that’s really exciting.Q: Were you considering any other colleges?A: I was considering UNCW, but overall, ECU was really where I wanted to go the whole time.Q: What set ECU apart from UNCW or any other colleges for you?A: I really like the guys on the team a lot. I like both coaches at East Carolina, coach Williams and coach (Mike) Cato, they’re both great and that’s what really set it apart for me.Q: When did you start golfing?A: I’ve been playing golf competitively since about sixth grade, but I’ve always been around the sport. A lot of people in my family play.Q: Is your family the reason you got into the sport?A: Yes sir, like I said, everybody in my family golfs and it’s just something I took up watching them play.Q: What is your favorite thing about golf?A: Just how hard it is, really. One day you can be playing really well, then the next, it can humble you very fast. It takes a lot of hard work.Q: What is the hardest part about golf for you?A: I’d say putting. Putting is something I spend a lot of time working on and I think it’s one of the harder parts of the game.Q: Do you have a favorite professional golfer?A: I like Webb Simpson just because he’s from Raleigh and I’ve actually met him before.Q: Is there any one person who has most influenced you as a golfer?A: My grandfather. Like I said, he played golf at East Carolina. He really got me into the sport and me and him have been able to play a lot of golf together, which has been really special.Q: What advice would you offer to a young golfer?A: Just keep having fun and work hard.Q: Do you have a favorite golf memory?A: Probably when I won the Coastal Plains Tournament at Greenville Country Club in front of all my friends and family, which was really cool to do. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A: Golf Sport Drew Greene Golfer Kevin Williams Craig Moyer Coach Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.