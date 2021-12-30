Christian Shearouse is a senior on the Ayden-Grifton boys’ basketball team.
He has helped lead the Chargers to a 5-2 mark this season with a team-best 23.7 points per game.
Shearouse also powered Ayden-Grifton past J.H. Rose and Greene Central in the opening two rounds of the Pitt County Holiday Tournament with 21 and 22 points respectively to help his team earn a spot in Wednesday night’s title game.
He talked with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his transition from baseball to basketball and what he likes most about the sport.
Q: How much does the familiarity among the senior class help on the court?
A: It’s almost to the point where we don’t even have to talk, we know where everyone is. We’ve been playing together since recreation at like six years old. We know our roles, we know what we’re supposed to do and that really helps us coming down the stretch in these games.
Q: At what age did you start playing basketball?
A: Actually I started late. I was a baseball player and I got hurt, so I did not start until I was like 13.
Q: At what age did you start playing baseball?
A: I started baseball at about 7.
Q: Do you still play baseball?
A: No, I just stuck with basketball after the injury.
Q: Why did you choose to not go back to playing baseball?
A: When I got injured, I took a long break and I just felt like my passion was basketball.
Q: What do you like most about basketball?
A: Everything — the crowds, the entertainment, shooting the ball, defense, winning, the whole experience. I love it.
Q: I see you have the Oklahoma shirt on. Are you a big Sooners fan?
A: Yes sir, I just love college basketball in general. My team is Duke.
Q: Who is your favorite college basketball player?
A: Paolo (Banchero) at Duke. I study his play and watch how he controls the game and I try to implement that to how I play.
Q: Are there any other teams or players you follow?
A: Definitely the Hornets and LaMelo Ball.
Q: What do you think is the most important trait to have as a basketball player?
A: Being unselfish, knowing your role and not trying to take over. Play for the team and do not play for yourself. I feel like that’s what is most important.
Q: Do you hope to play college basketball and what would be your dream school?
A: Yes sir, that’s the goal. It would be Duke just for the atmosphere there.