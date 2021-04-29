Farmville Central girls’ soccer team essentially wrapped up the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular-season championship by defeating SouthWest Edgecombe 2-0 at home last week.
Jaguars coach Ron Denham talked about the season to date and the win over SouthWest in an interview with Daily Reflector sports writer Jim Green.
Q: What were your expectations at the beginning of the season?
A: Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win our conference again, and we expected to win it again. And Corinne (Denham) was looking to be in the top-10 in the state in goals.
Q: What have been your biggest challenges so far this season?
A: Honestly, numbers. We never know how many we will have (for matches) until they come out. Like tonight, we only had 11 players and were shorthanded. Kenya Pittman plays softball and they had a game tonight (April 21) against Ayden-Grifton. Kenya is a solid defensive player for us. And Nadiyah (Randolph), who runs track ... we didn’t have her tonight.
Q: So when you are shorthanded, what changes do you have to make?
A: I had to move Corinne (Denham, FC’s main goal scorer and daughter of the coach) to defense and I changed a couple of other people around. I usually run three defense, two defensive mids and three in the back. ... Tonight it was Corinne, Taylor (Oden) and Leslie (Cruz). Chloe (Santos) played defense the first half and then I moved Taylor back and moved Chloe up, just to make my defense stronger since we were up 2-0.
Q: What was the key to the win over SouthWest Edgecombe?
A: If we are first to the ball most of the time, and we win the ball, hopefully the outcome will be us winning the match. We were able to do that; we won a lot of 1-on-1 battles.
Q: Tell me about the goals that Karen Borjas scored for you.
A: She was aggressive, went to the ball and finished, which is what it’s all about.
Q: I noticed you have players playing multiple positions. Is that something you do consistently because of the lack of numbers?
A: I have 13 I think on the roster and usually 11 show up, due to the fact somebody’s working, or they have to watch their siblings. ... I tell all my players when they come to play for me that they can’t play just one position. They’ve got to learn every position because I don’t know when I’m going to need them there. There are times when a player says they only want to play offense, and I tell them they can’t – they have to be able to play every position.
Q: How do you deal with having to play a player down (10 on 11)? (Borjas briefly exited due to injury, and another time, a player received a yellow card)
A: I just tell them they have to keep playing.
Q: How much of a factor was the wind? (It swirled to between 20-25 miler per hour at times)
A: It was tough. It helped us in the first half but didn’t help us any in the second half because of the direction we were going.
Q: Your team started 7-2, and the only two losses were out of conference?
A: Yes, to Southern Nash. I wanted to play someone out of conference who would be hard the first two matches. We lost 3-1 the first time and 6-2 the second time because we only had 11 players and no subs. Those will help us when we get ready for the playoffs.
Q: The Jags played only two matches last season. Is this year more rewarding because of the way last season ended?
A: We were looking forward to winning conference last year, but COVID messed everything up. It’s been a good year this year, but also a tough year not having the players. For example, I’ve put Lauryn (Pitt), who is not our normal goalkeeper, back there and put our normal goalkeeper, Danielle Parker, on the field because she’s more aggressive.