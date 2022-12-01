Aidan McHugh is a senior on the D.H. Conley softball team who recently signed her national letter of intent to attend Sweet Briar College.
The Vixens are a Division III program located in Sweet Briar, Va.
McHugh is coming off a strong junior campaign in the spring in which she helped lead the Vikings to a 4A state title.
She spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about her signing decision, her background in the sport and her increased role on the team heading into her senior season.
Q: What does it mean to you to sign to play collegiate softball?
A: It feels very exciting because I’ve always dreamed of playing at the collegiate level. Being able to actually do that is really heartwarming.
Q: Why did you decide to sign with Sweet Briar College?
A: When I first toured the college it felt like home and the people there were really nice. Being able to feel comfortable in your own area, it’s just good to know you’re going to be comfortable in a place you’re going to be another four years.
Q: Were there any other colleges you were considering?
A: I was also considering Methodist, and that’s really it for softball-wise.
Q: What set Sweet Briar College apart from Methodist for you?
A: Sweet Briar was smaller and the community to me felt better. A smaller community is better for me so I know I can focus better on myself.
Q: Do you think it will be challenging for you to go out of state?
A: Yeah, I think the distance will be a little hard, but I know I’ll be okay because I already know a lot of people there that I know from softball.
Q: When did you first start playing softball?
A: I started playing softball when I was around four or five.
Q: Why did you get into the sport?
A: Well, I was a multi-sport athlete and I didn’t know which sport to peruse later on. I really chose softball because I made great friends with the people that I played with and then I fell in love with the game.
Q: What other sports did you play growing up?
A: I played soccer, swimming and basketball.
Q: What else led to softball being your go-to sport?
A: I was more comfortable with it than the other sports and the people around me were more supportive.
Q: What is the hardest aspect of the sport for you personally?
A: I think the hardest part is the mental part behind it. Just trying to find your way in the sport and be positive all the time.
Q: How do you feel last season’s state title will impact you and your team next spring?
A: I think it’ll boost our confidence a little bit. Just knowing that we did that will make us more comfortable and will make us work harder.
Q: How do you feel stepping into a larger leadership role this season will impact you?
A: I think it’ll be harder for me, just knowing I have people looking up to me now. I have to better, but I know I can do that for them because they’re all really sweet and all trust me.