Bri Bowers is heading into her senior season with the D.H. Conley softball team, and she recently signed to continue her career at Louisburg College.
She played a key role as a starter last season, helping lead the Vikings to the NCHSAA 4A title.
Bowers spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about her commitment decision, the role her sister played in her career and her thoughts on her upcoming senior season.
Q: What does it mean to you to sign to play at Louisburg College?
A: It’s obviously a very exciting time. I watched my sister do her signing, she went to play softball at ECU, so I’m kind of following in her footsteps in the softball direction. I’ve always watched her play and I’ve always wanted to compete at the next level, so I’m very excited.
Q: Why did you decide to commit and sign with Louisburg?
A: When making my decision to go to Louisburg, I had a bunch of different offers from other colleges and all of my offers were to four-years and most of them were far away. I really like the atmosphere at Louisburg, and I really like the coaching staff, so that was one of the biggest reasons I decided to go there. I also really liked how it was closer to home.
Q: What other colleges were you considering?
A: I had Mars Hill, Lees-McRae, Methodist, Chowan, Barton. So I had a good amount to pick from.
Q: You mentioned proximity to home was a factor. Why was that so important for you?
A: I’m really close to my family. I watched my sister playing at ECU after playing at Conley. I just couldn’t leave my family too far away.
Q: When did you first feel you had a realistic shot at playing collegiate softball?
A: I’ve always wanted to go play in college, I’ve known that since I was probably five years old because my sister was playing softball at the time. I always had a big dream, I always wanted to go play somewhere like Florida State. I realized what it would take about sophomore year. It really sunk in that I have to start training harder now.
Q: When did you start playing softball?
A: I’ve been playing since I was five. Madison, my sister, she played and was five years older than me. I always wanted to do what she was doing like a typical little sister.
Q: What other sports have you played?
A: In sixth grade I tried volleyball for the first time ever. I played all through middle school, and then I played my freshman year at Conley. I got injured in my sophomore season. I got a bad rib injury so I had to stop. Then I just decided that it was time to just focus on softball.
Q: What do you feel makes softball such a great sport for you?
A: I have a really good understanding of softball. I have really good softball smarts. When you figure out how to work the mental side of the game, you can really start to understand the game of softball. Softball is very mental. One of the cool things to me was finding out the mental side. It’s not just physical activity, you have to know when to steal and things like that. It’s just a very fun sport. I play third base, so it’s the hot corner. I just really enjoy it. I’ve never not thought about playing college softball.
Q: How will last year’s state title will impact the team this coming season?
A: That was a surreal moment. I watched my sister play and every single year I thought she was going to go to the state championship and they came close but never did it. I never imagined I would be the one to be winning a state championship. That was awesome, but this season, we’re going to be very young. We have nine or 10 freshmen, so it’s going to be a whole new team. I’m excited to meet some new teammates and really try to compete for another title.
Q: How do you feel stepping into a larger leadership role will impact you?
A: We had a bunch of seniors last year and they were all really awesome. It was a bit different than how other senior leadership has been because we were all friends and would all hang out outside of softball. This year is going to be a bit different because we don’t know all the freshmen. I’m excited to try and show them our old traditions.