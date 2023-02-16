Conley's Cratch

D.H. Conley’s Quazameke Cratch is lifted by Bryce Weaver after scoring the opening touchdown in a game earlier this season.

 File/The Daily Reflector

Bryce Weaver steadily honed his skills as an offensive lineman during his career with the D.H. Conley football team, spending those years playing for a perennial contender.

During that same time, he also grew and work diligently on his body to get prepared for a potential college career. It paid off, and Weaver will continued an ongoing legacy of Conley players keeping their talents close to home by committing to East Carolina.