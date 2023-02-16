Bryce Weaver steadily honed his skills as an offensive lineman during his career with the D.H. Conley football team, spending those years playing for a perennial contender.
During that same time, he also grew and work diligently on his body to get prepared for a potential college career. It paid off, and Weaver will continued an ongoing legacy of Conley players keeping their talents close to home by committing to East Carolina.
At 6-foot-4 and a little more than 300 pounds, Weaver projects to play guard or center for the Pirates.
Weaver spoke with Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers about his high school career, his background and his future with the Pirates.
Q: What was last season like as a veteran member of the Vikings, and how did that help you continue to prepare for the transition to the college game?
A: I think this season, as a team, we kind of under-performed. We had a good three-game stretch at the beginning of the season where we beat Laney and Cary, two teams that had beaten us last year, and we had a close game with Cleveland. We had that good three-game stretch but then we kind of went downhill at the end. We had a lot of talent, a good team, and I feel like our coaches knew what to do with us, but we didn’t perform how we should have.
Q: What about your development during that time?
A: I’ve been doing the same thing since my freshman year. Coach (Matthew) Taylor has really been my developer at the O-line, doing a bunch of drills and stuff like that. That’s how I really developed. And of course in the weight room and me just developing myself, getting to how my body should be as a senior. That’s really how I got offered, because of how my body developed from when they first started recruiting me to me senior year.
Q: When did ECU first start recruiting you?
A: My sophomore summer going into my senior year. I went to their camp and that’s when they started telling me they were going to start recruiting me.
Q: Did you connect with a specific coach? How did the relationship develop?
A: When I was at the camp, the former recruiting coordinator was the first one to really talk to me. But I also talked to coach (Mike) Houston and (former offensive line coach Steve) Shankweiler.
Q: What was recruiting like for you personally, and what other offers came your way?
A: My junior year, at the beginning, I was really only getting recruited by ECU, and then Elon kind of came in later. But then my junior summer going into my senior year, my recruiting kind of started jumping up a little bit. I went to N.C. State camp, and that day N.C. State started recruiting me hard. I visited their campus and they took me around the locker room and showed me their facility. Also that day, App State talked to me a lot and Liberty talked to me a lot and wanted me to come to their camp. Navy talked to me a little bit and Buffalo talked to me.
Q: So you ended up with quite a bit of interest. How did you end up connecting with so many schools?
A: I feel like it’s kind of a domino effect, and it’s Twitter too. You post something and these schools see it and say, let’s check this kid’s film out, he’s actually pretty decent. And they start talking to you.
Q: Was it exciting to have so much interest?
A: It’s thrilling definitely, but you’ve got to keep your composure. You’ve got to stay grounded because if you get too big of a head, stuff starts going wrong. Really, my brothers and my parents told me to make sure I keep my head straight. It’s just part of the process.
Q: How long have you been playing football and at what point did you find yourself playing on the line?
A: I started playing when I was 8. I wanted to play basketball, but I started getting bigger and bigger and my parents were like, ‘We’re putting you in football.’ I kind of found out myself that I could play at the next level when I was a sophomore. My freshman year, I was on JV. I was a starting lineman but I wasn’t big enough yet. From my freshman to my sophomore year, I grew from 6-foot to like 6-2, 6-3 maybe and was like 280 (pounds). So I had the size to do it, I just had to develop.
Q: What does it mean to you to continue the trend of D.H. Conley players going to ECU?
A: You go to Conley and you have Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson, both NFL talents, that both went to Conley and then ECU, it’s very tempting. They know what they’re doing. ECU is the spot, and it’s just great to follow in their footsteps. My brothers played with Holton and CJ, and they’re basically my big brothers.