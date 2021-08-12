Caroline Dobson was a big factor as a libero/back row player in D.H. Conley’s run to a state 3A volleyball championship last season.
Dobson, now a senior, talks about dealing with the challenges of last season and what this year holds for the Vikings in this week’s Prep Spotlight with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: Describe a libero for volleyball.
A: The libero is the girl in the different-colored jersey who stays in the back row the entire time. She doesn’t have to play on the front row.
Q: What was your role as a libero?
A: When I found out I was going to be the libero, for me personally, I felt like I needed to up my game even more and give my best effort to my team all the time. I wanted to give all my energy and make sure my passes were good to the setters, so the hitters could run what (offense) they wanted.
Q: Last season started late because of the COVID-19 pandemic. How difficult of a challenge was it with scheduling?
A: In the summer, we were going to workouts and having to pass the ball to ourselves. At first, we weren’t even allowed to touch a ball. We just stayed on our toes and hoped for the best that we would have a season. It was tough to keep our mentality positive because not even going on the court was hard sometimes. Some days we didn’t want to come to practice because it got really boring doing the same thing every day. When the season actually started, we stayed on our toes because we never knew if our season would get cut. We tried to be careful and took everything day-by-day and we worked really hard.
Q: When the season did start, what was coach Jennifer Gillikin’s message to you regarding masks?
A: She said to make sure we keep them on at all times, even if we don’t want to have them on. Keeping them on would determine whether we could be here or not.
Q: How difficult was it in the beginning of the season?
A: At first it was hard to breathe, but we got used to it pretty fast, particularly since we were doing it in July and August. We got used to it by the time the season started.
Q: Do you remember any individual or team moments?
A: I do remember the playoff match against (rival J.H.) Rose. They were a good team with good hitters, and everyone was really competitive. I felt like I did a lot better in that than I had done in the past. All of the (games) meant a lot to me, but I felt good knowing that we played well and I think I did my job.
Q: What did coach Gillikin expect from you as the libero?
A: I think she expected me to have control of the back row, but my teammates are really good at what they do, so it makes it easier to get done what we need to.
Q: When did you find out that you were going to have to wear masks again?
A: I think today (Aug. 2) was the first day (Gillikin) directly said it. She said we needed to wear them to be safe so our season doesn’t get shut down again.
Q: Were there any nerves in the state championship match?
A: I think before every game I have them, but this was different. We all tried to stay really calm. We all have a good head on our shoulders, and we tried to treat it like a normal match and that’s what made the difference. We remained steady the whole time.
Q: Do you remember the last point?
A: I actually had come out then, but my middle (Sara Dees) came in to serve and she served three points in a row. The last one hit the net and rolled over, and I think we got a kill, but I was just so nervous. Then we sprinted on the court because it felt so good.
Q: Did you realize what you had just done?
A: I can’t even describe it; it felt really good. There’s really no words to describe it emotionally, but it was a really good experience. There’s no other team I’d have rather done it with, they are all such good girls and did their part 100 percent.
Q: What do you think your role will be this season?
A: I think I am going to take it with the same mindset as last year — try to be a really good teammate and work real hard and be an example for the underclassmen, and deliver for my team so we can hopefully make another run through the playoffs this season.
Q: What do you think this team can do this year?
A: We have a lot of potential on this team. There’s no telling what we can do, but with the people we have, they will work really hard for us to have a good run. Hope for the best and keep working hard.
Q: When you have free time, what do you like to do that doesn’t involve volleyball?
A: I hang out with my friends and go to the beach a lot.