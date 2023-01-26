...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Cooper Marcum is a senior dual-sport athlete at D.H. Conley, playing both football and basketball.
In the fall, he led the Vikings football team in receiving yards with 780, while this winter he has helped lead the boys’ basketball team to a 12-6 record as their leading scorer.
Marcum spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a 25-point night in a Jan. 13 win over South Central that gave Conley sole possession of first in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference about his performance in the win, his background in sports and his collegiate plans.
Q: What does this win mean to you and your team?
A: We definitely knew coming into it that it was a really big game. South Central always brings a crowd against us. They’ve got their band, student section, cheerleaders, all the parents, it’s loud. We had to create our own energy as a team. We pushed through the adversity and we came out on top with a big win.
Q: Walk me through your dunk in the fourth quarter. I know you’ve been trying to get one.
A: That was my first one. I’ve missed a couple of those this season, so I’m glad I finally got one in. Two hands, solid flush, didn’t want to miss it.
Q: When did you start playing football and basketball?
A: I’ve been playing tackle football since third grade and I’ve been playing basketball my entire life.
Q: Why did you get into basketball?
A: My dad was a college basketball coach and my mom was a college basketball player, so I’ve always had a basketball in my hands.
Q: Why did you start playing football?
A: I was a big boy. I was a big chubby boy and I wanted to hit some people. They call charges out here.
Q: Which of the two sports is your favorite?
A: Definitely basketball. It’s just fun. I love both. I just love competing. Basketball is just a little less hard on your body for the long run.
Q: You always play with a lot of energy. Where does that come from?
A: My energy drink before the game. I’m just kidding, I took a nap and I was ready. I just wake up on game days locked in and ready to go. You’ve gotta bring your own energy. Nobody is going to bring it for you.
Q: What does this success in your senior season mean to you?
A: I’m really proud of our team.. We’ve got 12 wins so far. We’re 12-6.
Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?
A: The games, you saw it, the atmosphere out there tonight was just crazy. I thrive off of it, I thrive off of competitive environments, I just love it.
Q: Are you hoping to play either sport in college?
A: Yes, I’m not sure yet. Either one. Maybe both, I have a lot of different options.
Q: Where do you have offers so far?
A: For football, I’ll just say the three main ones: ECU, Wingate and N.C. Central.
Q: How about for basketball?
A: Just D3s mostly. This year was my first year really dominating.
Q: Are you hoping to play both at the next level, or just one?
A: If I had the opportunity to just play basketball, that would be it.
Q: Would you choose a D3 basketball program over D1 football?
A: I don’t know about that. It’s all about the money really, if I can afford it.