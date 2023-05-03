D.H. Conley's Crumpler

Isaiah Crumpler has been a three-sport standout for D.H. Conley for three years already, but the multi-talented star still has a full senior season to go.

Crumpler is in the midst of his junior track season and also is a mainstay on the Vikings basketball team, but the football field is his true home. The wide receiver and defensive back already is fielding offers from Division I schools, including East Carolina, and that offer list is expected to keep growing.