Isaiah Crumpler has been a three-sport standout for D.H. Conley for three years already, but the multi-talented star still has a full senior season to go.
Crumpler is in the midst of his junior track season and also is a mainstay on the Vikings basketball team, but the football field is his true home. The wide receiver and defensive back already is fielding offers from Division I schools, including East Carolina, and that offer list is expected to keep growing.
Crumpler spoke to sports editor Nathan Summers about his growth in the sport, his background and his plans for the future.
Q: What were your main takeaways from your junior football season?
A: I’d say our main focus this season was leadership, taking that role as a whole and helping the team out as a leader on and off the field.
Q: How much did you progress physically over the last year and how much dedication does it take in the weight room?
A: It takes a lot of dedication because I’m trying to be a leader and a role model for the younger kids that are freshmen and sophomores. And becoming a senior here soon, being a role model for incoming freshmen as well.
Q: As you get better each year, how much has your on-field game grown and what do you see as your greatest strengths?
A: The weight room helps a lot with those strengths because I see improvement in that, so with me just doing workouts by myself when we’re not doing team workouts ... I just know that now my game has grown a lot more, I understand plays better, getting down closing speed, cover better, footwork is getting better. I can run routes any way I want to and it helps me separate from a defender and get in and out of my breaks faster.
Q: As you move into your senior year, how much better can you still get at this level?
A: There’s always room to grow, so I’m always working on my craft, my foot speed, footwork, catching the ball, boxing out to catch the ball and (on defense) covering and tackling. All that will help me, hopefully, to have a good season this upcoming senior year.
Q: As a college prospect, that senior year is huge and is the year you’re expected to be at your best. Is the competition level helping you to hone those individual skills, and how much of a role does your quarterback play in that development?
A: I think the competition level for 4A in North Carolina is really good. You’ve got (traditional powers) Cleveland, New Bern and all those other good schools out there. The competition level is going to be up there, and the quarterback we have coming in is going to be a rising sophomore, and I think we’ll be fine and that will help improve me even more. And the competition level we have at practice helps on the game side.
Q: As a team, you have more left to accomplish this coming year. How much does the end of last season motivate you for this season?
A: Sadly, my sophomore and junior year, we didn’t make it past the first round (of the state playoffs), so that really motivates me to get past that point. With the upcoming underclassmen that we have, their motivation is just up top. They want to work and I’m one of those guys that wants to work, so if we can just get them matured, we’re going to do great things.
Q: What is your relationship like with coach (Nate) Conner and how much does he motivate you and push you guys as a team?
A: My relationship with coach Conner is amazing. We connect a lot, kind of like a father-son type thing. He pushes us to our limits. We raise the standard every time. We do something and we set a standard and then we’re raising it. Every day.
Q: You have a pretty well-known last name in football (Crumpler is the son of former NFL player Carlester Crumpler and the nephew of former NFL mainstay Alge Crumpler). What is that like coming from that football family tree?
A: I’m very blessed. With the experience that they have, it’s amazing to get the feedback off of them and get the information on how to do certain drills, study film or what to do when you’re getting recruited.
Q: Do you have one person in particular that has been your primary motivator?
A: I really look up to my dad a lot. My dad has been there all the time. I really appreciate my dad a lot because he just helps me through a lot of things. In the game, when I need to calm down I just remember the things he tells me and to focus on the game. You can’t get that last play back so you might as well focus on the next one.
Q: What has recruiting been like so far?
A: Recruiting has been great, and with offers I have I’m very blessed to have them. It’s not really stressful for me right now.
Q: What schools have you looked at so far, and what schools are looking at you?
A: The offers I have right now are Rutgers, ECU, Duke, Charlotte, and they have been looking at me the most out of everybody so far. I’m having some other schools now starting to emerge. I’m going to visit Rutgers on June 4 and ECU on June 22, and I’m trying to get an official visit with Duke right now.