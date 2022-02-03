D.H. Conley’s Olivia Knight signed recently to continue her softball career at Virginia Wesleyan University.
Knight has enjoyed a standout career under coach Wayne Deans. She recently spoke about her career with the Vikings, her college choice and her plans for the future.
Q: Where do they have you projected to play in college?
A: VWU plans to play me at third base and catching. Since catcher is my primary position, I plan on playing that position more.
Q; What positions have you played while at DHC?
A: I’ve played right field, third base and catcher for DHC.
Q: Tell me about the decision. Who else was interested in you?
A: VWU was really the only school I ever focused on. Since my whole travel ball team had a good relationship with Coach Elliot, I found myself wanting to be a part of their team in the future.
Q: What factors led you to choose VWU over the others?
A: VWU is a smaller school in Virginia Beach. Since I’m not a very social person, I don’t like big crowds and events. When I toured VWU, the campus was beautiful and the people I met were so nice and welcoming. Everything was in one place and easy to access. Plus, it’s not too far from home as well. The softball team and staff were very kind and respectful, and it made my decision much easier seeing how happy and satisfied they were there.
Q: What do you want to major in academically?
A: I would like to major in biology or environmental science. I love nature and the sciences, just like my parents. VWU has a great science department, so I’m super excited to explore that.
Q: Tell me about your sport. At what age did you start playing?
A: I started playing softball around the age of 8. I played T-ball through Southern Pitt for a year or two, then started to play softball at PCGSL. I played softball for my middle school (G.R. Whitfield) and then Chicod my eighth grade year. At Conley, I started playing JV freshman year, then varsity for the next three.
Q: Who have you played for in travel ball and how has that helped you for high school?
A: I have played on the same travel ball team my whole career. I have been playing with Emma (Adams) since the beginning when we were the Pitt County Dynamite. After several years, we joined the Cardinals organization. Playing travel softball every weekend has helped me better my skills and keep me in shape. I’ve learned so much from travel ball. The camps, clinics, hitting lessons, workouts and more have all been worth it. Overall, it has helped me become a better player for DHC.
Q: What have been your favorite memories, both individually and as a team?
A: At 10 years old, I was a part of an all-star team for PCGSL. In 2015, we won the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida. That same series, I was awarded a golden glove for my defensive performance. In 2015 as well, I hit my first two home runs back-to-back. That was something I never thought I’d do, especially at the age of 10.
Q: Are there any coaches, parents, etc. you want to thank?
A: I want to thank all of the coaches I’ve had over the years. From DHC, Coach Deans, Whitey, Bullard and Kirby. All of the coaches from PCGSL. My travel ball coaches, coach Todd Adams, Junior, Chad, Todd Ange, West, Chris Sawyer, Kris Dotson, Scott Campell and Phil Trueblood. I want to thank all of my teammates from over the years from DHC, GRW, Chicod and travel ball. My parents, Dawn and Eric Knight, for pushing and encouraging me to be the best I can be. To my brother, Walker, for being my biggest fan and critic. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you playing baseball and teaching me what I know. To the staff at Next Level (Training Center), thank you for training me to be the best athlete.
Q: Did you ever think you could play softball in college?
A: Honestly, I never thought I would be able to play. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I graduated high school.
Q: If you were giving advice to younger kids who aspire to be college athletes, what would you tell them?
A: Be yourself and follow your dreams. Don’t follow through with something because others want you to. This is your life. Take risks, work hard and be humble. Appreciate everything you have, including the opportunities to play and train. Don’t take it for granted.