Trinity Adams is in her final year with the D.H. Conley basketball team, and she is hoping to have at least a few more games left in her high school career.
Adams was part of a Conley starting five that ran past Laney on Tuesday night in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. The Vikings move on to host Apex Friendship tonight.
Adams spoke with Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers about her team, her career and her plans for the future.
Q: Your team jumped out to a big early lead against Laney and never gave the Buccaneers a chance. When you’re leading by that much the whole game, is it tough to stay focused?
A: Sometimes it’s tough, but we’ve been doing it from the beginning of the season. (Coach Shawn Moore) is really hard on us about, come out as hard as you can from the get-go and don’t take anybody lightly. We’ve got to come out fast because when we get further down the road, we’re going to face some tough competition and you’ve got to stay locked in the entire game. We’ve been working on that all season. We could easily go get some fast breaks (playing with a big lead) but we’ve got to slow stuff down and run stuff because the further we get in the playoffs, the harder teams will be to beat.
Q: Coach Moore said he coaches you guys even harder this time of the year because of the competition getting better and you likely playing teams you’ve never seen before. How much do you enjoy that preparation, especially when it’s for a team you have not played?
A: I love it because during the regular season, you play the same teams all the time, So this time of year, you get to see new teams, new talent, harder teams, better coaching, so by having (Moore) step it up, his knowledge of the game is insane, the way he sees the floor. It’s really nice having him as a coach.
Q: The starting five, including you, was on the floor for almost the entire first half. What is it like to be a part of that core unit that is expected to give your team a lead and take control of games?
A: It’s nice. From the beginning, we’ve had that same starting five, so that chemistry is there. A lot of these girls have been playing together. Two of our freshmen (starters), they played all through middle school together, and us older three girls, we’ve played together for three years, so that chemistry is already there. It really helps us get going faster.
Q: Is this team any different from the others you have played for at D.H. Conley?
A: A lot of the teams have been similar, but this one by far has the most team chemistry. The way we girls get along, it’s truly a family.
Q: How long have you played basketball and what other sports have you played?
A: I’ve been playing basketball since I was little, like five years old. I played for Conley for three years and I was at a different school (South Central) for my freshman year. I also played softball in middle school and soccer.
Q: Do you have primary influences in basketball?
A: I think I really just always wanted to play. My dad is a big part of it. He’s been there through all of it.
Q: Do you have plans to continue playing after this year?
A: Yes, I plan on playing college ball.
Q: Have you made a decision yet, and how has that process gone so far?
A: Not sure yet. I’ve been to a few camps and just getting my name out. You meet coaches, and coach (Moore) has helped me quite a bit, and then travel ball. Hopefully I’ll be deciding that shortly.