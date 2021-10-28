Sophomore Edie Yount enjoyed a solid season on the tennis court for J.H. Rose High School. She played No. 1 singles and advanced to the finals of the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Tournament, and she also competed for the Rampants in the regional and dual team tournaments recently.
Yount talked about her beginnings in the sport, the season and more in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green during the conference tournament.
Q: When is the first time you ever played tennis?
A: I started when I was in elementary school and then I started playing seriously in the sixth grade.
Q: How did you get into it?
A: My dad played in high school and then with his friends in college, so it’s always been a part of our family to just go out and hit with each other.
Q: You’re playing No. 1 singles this year and played No. 2 singles last year. What are the differences of playing a lower spot in the lineup and then having to move up?
A: There hasn’t been a huge difference, because most of the people we played last year were seniors so they weren’t going to be here this year. The competition has been about the same except for Pradnya (Akula) at South Central. She’s really good.
Q: What makes Pradnya such a hard player to play against?
A: She is a very talented player. I don’t know how long she’s been playing tennis, but she hits the ball really hard and is very smart on where she hits it – she’s just a really good, all-around player.
Q: How do you feel like your game has progressed from last year to this year?
A: I spent this summer hitting the ball around, and I feel like I’ve gotten more consistent with my shots and where to place the ball on the court.
Q: Right now, what is your best shot, and what is a shot you feel you need work on?
A: I like hitting backhands down the line. I’d like to work on getting my serve more consistent.
Q: Do you have trouble with your serving at times?
A: I will go one game and have multiple aces and the next one I will have three double-faults in a row. There’s no medium – it’s all or nothing.
Q: How do you deal with things when they are not going well for you in stretches?
A: Usually, when I am not playing well, I tend to speed up my serve, which causes them to go out because I am not really thinking where to hit it. Between games, I try to reset, because I annoy myself when I start to hit the ball out.
Q: Up to the conference tournament this year, did you have a favorite memory, or a memory involving the team?
A: Playing Katelyn (Varnell) from Conley. I had been working on swinging volleys the day before, and then I did it during the match because it was the only shot I could think of, and it was good.
Q: Did you go to the court willingly with your dad, or did he drag you out there?
A: In the summer going into eighth grade, I was getting lessons and going out to hit, and I just didn’t like it at all. My parents were going to make me do some form of exercise every day, and it was either (tennis) or soccer. I didn’t want to choose soccer.
Q: What do you like about tennis?
A: It’s a lifelong sport that you can do with your friends, whereas soccer you may not do it after high school or college.
Q: How often do you train when you’re not playing matches?
A: My dad and I will tell (private instructor) Robert (Warren) things I need to work on based on my matches for school. We have practice every day but Friday and matches Tuesday and Thursday, so I tried to hit on Saturday and lessons would be on Saturday or Sunday.
Q: Is there another shot that you want to work on to make your game even more complete?
A: I think drop shots. When someone hits me a drop shot, it’s so hard for me to get to and it catches me off guard, so I think getting better at drop shots where I can put my opponent in that position would help my game.
Q: What was your goal this season, knowing you’d have to move up to No. 1 singles?
A: I don’t remember having any specific goals other than to improve as a player and getting closer with my teammates. Last year with COVID, we couldn’t get close and this year we have developed a bond.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from anybody?
A: Someone once told me that if it’s not going to matter in two years, then to not let it bother you now. I think about that when something’s bothering me, whether tennis-related or in general.
Q: Do you consider yourself to be a competitive person?
A: I like to win; I don’t like losing. But it’s more like I don’t want to disappoint my coach, parents or anyone else by losing. However, I am not super competitive and don’t really get mad during matches – if I do, it’s at myself for hitting a bad shot, but I don’t express it in any way.
Q: What advice would you give a young girl wanting to pick up tennis?
A: If you are not the best one out there, that’s OK. What makes tennis fun is going out and hitting with your friends – not only does it make the sport fun but the building of relationships is also great.
Q: What did you learn playing alongside Ginger Evans last year that you were able to bring into this year?
A: Ginger was super hard-working and never got upset with herself. If she hit a bad shot or lost a game, she never would show anyone her feelings, and that was inspiring for me because she would always encourage me (as my doubles partner) rather than get upset.
Q: When you have free time, what do you enjoy doing?
A: I spend a lot of time with my friends. I enjoy singing and playing the ukelele.
Q: A ukulele-playing tennis player. I have never heard of that. When did you start?
A: I started playing in sixth grade. I copied a friend of mine who was playing.
Q: Do you ever have the occasion to watch professional tennis when it’s on television?
A: I don’t ever sit down and watch TV because my attention span doesn’t allow me to do that; I can’t focus long enough. My dad and sister, who also play tennis, enjoy watching it and sometimes if it’s on when I walk into the living room, I will watch with them. Or sometimes I pay attention when friends talk about it.