Amiya Joyner is a senior on the Farmville Central High School girls’ basketball team.
She has helped lead the team to a 13-4 overall record and a 5-0 mark in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play entering Wednesday’s game against North Pitt.
Joyner is averaging a double-double on the season as she leads the Jaguars in points per game with 17.4 as well as rebounds per game with 13.6.
She is also averaging 3.1 blocks and 2.5 assists per game on the year.
Her play led to her recently being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be played in March in Chicago.
Only several hundred players from across the country earn nominations, and 22 will be selected on Jan. 25 to play in the game.
Joyner is also committed to play at ECU, making her the highest-rated recruit in program history for the Pirates.
Joyner recently spoke with The Daily Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about her nomination, her commitment and her goals moving forward.
Q: What does it mean to you to be nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Game?
A: I was shocked when I first heard the news, I was at a loss of words. I did not expect that, but I hope I get selected to be in the All-American game.
Q: What does your commitment to ECU mean to you?
A: It means a lot. I’m staying home which is really important to me so my family and friends can come watch my games.
Q: Why did you choose ECU over your other top-five schools?
A: Coach Kim (McNeill) and everybody, they were the only college that was consistent with me and talked to me almost every day. They would call me just to make sure I was doing good.
Q: ECU is a young team this year and will return several key players. What will their leadership mean to you next season?
A: That means a lot, I’m ready to hoop with all of them. I’m just excited to meet them all and play with them.
Q: At what age did you start playing basketball?
A: I started playing basketball at the age of six, playing rec ball.
Q: Why did you get into basketball?
A: My cousin and my sister played and my sister Jordan is actually at Catawba Valley playing basketball.
Q: Having older siblings and family members playing the game, how did that impact you growing up?
A: We used to always play when we were younger and it means a lot. We always pushed each other and made each other better players.
Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?
A: I just really like being out there with my teammates and my friends.
Q: What is your favorite way to score on the court?
A: I would probably say layups because that’s an easy one.
Q: What are your goals for the rest of this season?
A: My goal is to go there and win it all. I don’t think anyone can stop us except ourselves.
Q: What are your goals for your playing years at ECU?
A: I just want to win everything and go all the way.