Claire Neely has a knack for big hits and consistent plate production for the Farmville Central softball team, and she’s only just begun.
Now in her sophomore season, Neely already has taken on more of a leadership role while also taking the No. 3 spot in the Jaguars’ batting order. She entered the week with a hefty .511 batting average with 23 hits and 22 runs batted in through 15 games for head coach Shawn Talbott.
Neely spoke with sports editor Nathan Summers about her second high school season, her lengthy background in the sport and her hopes for the future.
Q: You played a role on this team as a freshman. What is different about this year both for you and for the team?
A: Last year, Coach T had me hitting leadoff, so last year I really just focused on getting on base and really utilizing my speed. This year, he’s put me in the No. 3 spot, so I’ve really had to learn to hit runners in more than last year and really just capitalize on where he’s put me.
Q: You have excelled in that role so far. What has it been like to make that transition so quickly and what was the toughest thing about it?
A: The difference from last year is that I’ve really had to become a leader. Being such a big part of the team, it’s just really important for me to help the team move forward.
Q: Has coach Talbott talked to you specifically about becoming more of a leader?
A: Yes. I know Coach T has a lot of confidence in me and that really helps my game as a whole because when I know he’s behind me, it really gives me confidence to do better.
Q: What is like to have a such a big role and have so much success early in your career?
A: Obviously, it’s a good bit of pressure but I’ve really learned to take it play by play and just really focus on what I’m doing now and not let the past bother me or worry about the future. I just try to play in the present and do the best I can always.
Q: What do you think is your greatest gift as a hitter?
A: I always have an approach when I’m coming up to the box. I’ve focused on that this season, to always have an approach and always think about what I want to do and where I want to hit the ball before I get up there. So, I think one of my best strengths is putting the ball in play when it needs to be put in play and driving runners in.
Q: Your team has had some ups and downs this season, but against several opponents you have been able to pile up lots of hits and runs. It seems like when your team has a favorable pitching matchup, you are really able to take advantage of it. How much better can this team be than last year’s?
A: I hope this year we can make it farther into the playoffs. I feel like this team is really good at playing off of each other’s energy better than we were last year. When one person gets up in the dugout, it really brings us all up as a team, and I think if we continue to push forward, then we can really make a name for ourselves.
Q: How long have you played softball?
A: I played tee-ball when I was like 2, and I haven’t quit since then. I started (organized softball) around like 7 or 8.
Q: Has that always been your favorite sport to play?
A: Yes, softball has always been my favorite but I do play volleyball too. Volleyball, it’s less pressure on me. I’m playing volleyball for fun. I feel like I can really improve more in softball.
Q: Have you played travel ball and club softball?
A: I started playing travel ball when I was around 12, and I think I’ve played every summer since then.
Q: Do you hope to play in college, and is that something you have started planning for now?
A: I do hope to play in college. I really want to go to a school on the East Coast because I would like to stay close to home. I have talked to a couple of college coaches over the summer at showcases.
Q: Is there anyone you look up to for motivation or inspiration to become a better player?
A: My hitting coach, Carter Cunningham, plays on the ECU baseball team and I really look up to him. We talk a lot about the mental game and he really helps me improve in my games. My dad got in touch with one of the coaches who trains some of sports teams over at ECU. He originally talked to some of the boys on the baseball team to see if any of them wanted to hit with my little brother. (Former Pirate) Zach Agnos stepped forward so my brother hit with him for a while until he (transferred). Then Carter stepped up and now me and my brother both hit with him.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 4 West Johnston 1
Lena Zurface doubled, homered and drove in two runs to pace the Vikings, who plated two runs in the first inning and never trailed.
Also for Conley, Riley Trueblood hit a solo home run and Bri Bowers drove in the fourth run.
Emma Kate Reynolds picked up the win, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out three.
BASEBALL John Paul II 19 Coastal Christian 4
The Saints piled up three big innings and bashed out 17 hits en route to an easy win over Coastal Christian late last week.
JPII (9-6) also took advantage of eight walks, two hit batsmen, and three errors by Coastal.
Senior Axel Keller led JPII with three hits and also scored four runs and drove in one, while James Donofrio, Ray Shaw, J.T. Williams, Ryker Butcher (2 doubles), Max Mason (four RBIs) and Noah Sugg had a pair of hits each.
Williams was credited with the pitching victory, striking out five in his two innings of work and allowing only one hit.
The Saints return to the field April 18 at Wayne Christian.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER A.G. Cox 2, Hope 1
Cox scored a Tuesday victory over Hope on Tuesday.
The lone goal for Hope was scored by Alex McJunkins from the Johnathan Kim assist.