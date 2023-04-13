Farmville Central's Neely HR

Claire Neely has a knack for big hits and consistent plate production for the Farmville Central softball team, and she’s only just begun.

Now in her sophomore season, Neely already has taken on more of a leadership role while also taking the No. 3 spot in the Jaguars’ batting order. She entered the week with a hefty .511 batting average with 23 hits and 22 runs batted in through 15 games for head coach Shawn Talbott.