PREP SPOTLIGHT: Farmville Central's Jah Short By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SHORT Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jah Short is the latest Farmville Central High School basketball product to sign at the Division I level, as the senior recently signed his NLI to continue his career at The University of New Orleans.Short is hoping to help lead the Jaguars back to the state title game, as he and the team are off to a 6-0 start to the season behind his team-leading 20.3 points per game.For Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, it was a special day to see another member of his team accomplish their goals.”You get in this business for a lot of different reasons, but this is the icing on the cake to see guys be able to pursue a dream and see a dream become a reality,” Williford said.The head coach added he feels Short has a lot to offer at New Orleans and thinks his mental toughness will help him adjust to the quicker play at the collegiate level.”Length, his basketball IQ, he’s a very smart basketball player and I think that part there is going to really help him at the next level because the game changes,” Williford said.Short spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his commitment, what went into his decision and his goals for his senior season.Q: How does it feel to commit in front of all these people?A: It feels great seeing all the hard work pay off finally.Q: How nice is it to get this signing over with before the season starts up?A: It’s really good, so there won’t be any pressure on me during the year.Q: When did you commit to New Orleans?A: I committed in late September once I went on the official visit down there, it just felt like home. Then once I got back from the visit, the coach came down here to visit me.Q: When did you first feel you had a realistic shot at playing Division I basketball?A: Probably last year, after the state championship game.Q: What attracted you to the school?A: When I went down there, the communication with the players and all that just made me feel like it was a place I needed to be.Q: What do you feel you can bring to the program?A: Leadership, really. Getting my teammates into the game and stuff like that.Q: What was the recruitment process like?A: It was good, I had four offers, and once I took the visit, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.Q: What other schools did you have offers for?A: Queens, Mount Olive and ECU.Q: Do you think it will be a challenge for you going to school so far from home?A: No sir, I think it’s a good thing.Q: Why so?A: I won’t be thinking I can just go home any time I want to.Q: What are your personal goals for your senior season?A: Averaging more assists and more rebounds.Q: How do you feel last year’s title game loss is affecting the team heading into this season?A: It’s like we’ve got a target on our back. Everybody wants to beat us, so when somebody actually beats us, it adds a lot of pressure.Q: Every year Farmville Central has the one big senior leader, so how does it feel now that it is you?A: It feels good now that it’s finally my turn and to have other people putting pressure on me, so it feels good. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Williford Jah Short Farmville Central High School Sport Basketball Game Lot Team Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.