Laycie Eastwood is a junior multi-sport athlete at Farmville Central with a particular love for softball.
Eastwood, a center fielder, and the Jaguars are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a 10-1 shelling of Hunt on Tuesday night. In that game, Eastwood finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Meanwhile, she is the No. 1 student in her class, creating even more options for Eastwood in the future.
Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers spoke with Eastwood this week about her career to this point, her background in the sport and her plans for the future.
Q: What are your goals for this season both for you and for your team?
A: My expectations for our team this year are really just to turn some heads and bring some attention to Farmville Central softball because I feel like we’re counted out so easily. I really think we have a lot of talent on our team this year.
Q: You had a great season last year. How much did you develop as a sophomore and how much of that experience can you bring with you into this season?
A: A lot of my success last year came from my mindset. I started off in a really low place with not a lot of self-confidence, but I worked on my self-talk and I realized that I was there for a reason and I have the talent, and I think just carrying into this season, I have to remind myself I am a talented athlete, and as long as I believe in myself, no one’s getting in the way of my success.
Q: On the field, what are some specific things that started to click for you last season and into this season?
A: I had a really strong season at the plate. I led my team in RBIs last year and was pretty high in all the other categories, so I did a really good job of scoring runs and being effective at the plate, and I had a really good season defensively and I had a lot of leadership in center field.
Q: As a hitter, when you get into those run-scoring situations with runners on base, the pressure on to deliver, how much can you learn about yourself?
A: I learned that I definitely play better when the pressure is on, and I kind of learned that I couldn’t think about things so much, that it was my job to get in the box and hit the ball and that as long as I did my job, that’s all I could ask for.
Q: How much has your patience at the plate improved, especially in those run-scoring situations?
A: I would say that I’ve improved a lot on that. Freshman year, I was just in there just taking hacks at everything no matter where it was. But now I’ve learned that if I’m in there to do a job like score runners, I have to dial in and I don’t have to swing at anything unless I have two strikes on me.
Q: What other sports have you played or do you play?
A: I ran track my freshman year and then my sophomore and junior year, I played volleyball and basketball. I’d say that basketball is my personal favorite because basketball is just huge at Farmville. The atmosphere, the environment, it’s everything. But I’d say that those sports taught me a lot about hard work and just being a good teammate because those aren’t sports that I’m as talented in as I am at softball. I feel like I really learned what it meant to be a teammate during basketball season.
Q: As your game has developed, have you started thinking about continuing your career beyond Farmville Central and have you had any interest yet from college programs?
A: My plan right now is to pursue softball in college. I’ve been in contact with quite a few coaches at different levels from Division I through III, but as of right now, I don’t really have my eyes set on anywhere. I’m still trying to get on campus and really get a feel for what I want out of college.
Q: What sport did you start playing first, how did your interest in sports develop and how did you discover that softball was your strongest sport?
A: Basketball was the first sport I ever played, and I just fell in love with the competitive part of sports. So after that, I was 8 years old when I started playing softball, and I can’t describe it other than walking into somewhere and just feeling at home. It was a place that I feel like I belonged, and I never really had to be anything I wasn’t. As the years went on, I learned that was what I was best at and it made me happy so that’s what I was going to put my focus into.
Q: What has your relationship been like with your softball coach, Shawn Talbott?
A: My relationship with coach Talbott is really strong. I transferred in as a freshman from a private school and we immediately clicked. He was very welcoming, and he filled my head with a lot of confidence, even when I didn’t have it in myself. He reminded me that I should be confident in myself. He made me a captain this year, and that’s only developed our relationship even more. It’s very easy for us to communicate and share ideas with each other about what we can do in the best interest of the team.
Q; What people have been the most positive influences for you?
A: I’d say my parents have been my biggest influences. They’ve always been my biggest fans, they’ve always told me that nobody stands in your way except for you, so if you want it, you’ve got to go get it. I’d say behind my parents, it would be Johnny Joyner, my basketball coach. He’s just instilled in me that it’s more important to be a good person than it is to be a great player, and if you’re a good person off the field and in the classroom that the attributes you need on the field will bring themselves.
Q: Do you have any pro or college athletes you look up to or model your game after?
A: My favorite pro athlete would be (Los Angeles Angels center fielder) Mike Trout because I love the energy he plays with. But growing up, I adored Victoria Draper, who was the center fielder at Auburn.
Q: What do you do on a day when there are no games, no practices and no sports on the schedule?
A: Usually, I feel like I commit even my free time to athletics. I usually wake up around 7:30 in the morning and go get some cuts in at the field, even if it’s off the tee by myself. Other than that, you can usually find me with my friends. I take my school work very seriously. I’m No. 1 in my class right now, so I’m pretty dedicated to my school work. I have always dreamed of going Division I, but I also know that I’m academically strong enough to earn scholarship money that way.
SOFTBALL
Farmville Central 10, Hunt 1The Jaguars piled up eight runs in the first two innings and were never challenged on Tuesday night.
Hannah Sugg doubled, tripled and drove in five of her team’s runs, while Eastwood scored three runs and drove in a run on two hits. Sugg also struck out seven in a complete-game victory in the circle.
Farmville Central 15, Hunt 5
Last week, the Jags ran up 15 runs on 14 hits on the road in Wilson, scoring six runs in the first inning and four more in the third to open a big lead.
Leadoff hitter Claire Neely (2-5) doubled and drove in four, while Corri Houston (3-4) tripled and drove in four and Sugg (2-3) scored three runs. Eastwood was 3-for-4 and Savannah Bland 2-for-4 in the win.
D.H. Conley 4, Apex Friendship 2
Conley recorded a close victory on Tuesday as pitcher Emma Kate Reynolds picked up the win pitching 6.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and no walks while striking out six.
Gentry Oakley went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored, while Riley Trueblood went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored; Olivia Hadnott went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Bri Bowers doubled and drove in a run.
BASEBALL John Paul II 12, Epiphany 0 John Paul II 14, Epiphany 1
John Paul claimed both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday against Epiphany with two convincing wins in the Saints’ conference openers.
Ray Shaw and Caleb Thrift got the victories on the mound as they and Drew Lysaght combined to limit the Falcons to two hits on the day. Thrift saw action in both games and struck out six, Lysaght fanned five in two innings of work in Game Two, and Shaw set down four on strikes in his two innings of work in the opener.
At the plate, JPII (3-1) was able to raise its team batting average by more than 100 points as the Saints had 16 combined hits. Axel Keller, Aaron Gregory, Percy Shorter and J.T. Williams had a pair of hits each. Keller and Ryker Butcher both had triples, and Williams led the team with five RBI.
The Saints will play host to conference-power Wayne Country Day today before hitting the road to face Faith Christian in Rocky Mount on Friday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
J.H. Rose 7, D.H. Conley 2
The Rampants swiped five of the six singles matches on Tuesday and followed that by taking two of three doubles matches.
Singles wins for Rose came from Stockton Rouse, Harrison Evans, Kaiji Fu, Wyatt Schmidt and Mac McCall. The doubles teams of Fu/McCall Dylan Sawyer/Dillon Patel also notched wins.
Jake Hickey nabbed Conley’s lone singles win, while the tandem of Garret Anderson/Hickey won the first doubles match for the Vikings.
BOYS’ GOLF Conley places second
Conley took second out of seven teams at Carolina Colours Golf Club Monday in a Big Carolina Conference Match.
The Vikings shot 329 as a team. Coleton DuRant and Jae Yoon led the team with scores of 77 (+5), followed by Wilson McCann at 86, Cooper Williamson with an 89 and Jonathan Jackson at 100.
The Vikings came into the day 14 shots back of second and trimmed that deficit to eight.
Conley is back in action today at Cutter Creek Golf Club.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS SOCCER Chicod 4, Hope 1
Hope fell to the Chicod on Tuesday, with the lone Mustangs goal coming from Lily Dameron.
The Mustangs do not return to action until March 21 versus Whitfield.