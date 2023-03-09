Farmville Central's Eastwood

 File/The Daily Reflector

Laycie Eastwood is a junior multi-sport athlete at Farmville Central with a particular love for softball.

Eastwood, a center fielder, and the Jaguars are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a 10-1 shelling of Hunt on Tuesday night. In that game, Eastwood finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.