Senior captain/setter Holy Cannon is expected to be a major player for the Ayden-Grifton High School volleyball team this season.
Cannon spoke about last season, her roles on the team, why she loves surfing and what the new season holds in an interview with Daily Reflector preps beat writer Jim Green prior to their season opener against J.H. Rose.
Q: Tell me about your teammates and what kind of team you have this year.
A: We are a small team. We don’t have as many big, tall players. We have to come out and be aggressive, go hard on offense and defense.
Q: What was your favorite memory from last year?
A: I guess my favorite memory would be … just because of the whole COVID situation and how we had to wear masks, I just wanted to be on the court with my team. Every practice and match we had, I really enjoyed it.
Q: You are a captain this year. What does coach (Nicole) Waters expect from her captains?
A: She expects good, positive players who keep good attitudes; ones who will help the younger girls who look up to me and the other seniors. She also wants us to be aggressive and want it.
Q: Have you played travel ball, and how has that helped you in high school?
A: In previous years, I have played with Southern Pitt. It helped me because it was nice to learn how to adjust to new players coming in, and I have also been to camps and learned how to work with other setters from universities to learn new techniques.
Q: What position are you playing this year?
A: I will be playing setter.
Q: What makes a good setter?
A: I would say being quick, having good stamina and good hands, being a really good communicator...a setter on a volleyball team is like a quarterback on a football team. Just really keeping others up.
Q: Do you feel like being an emotional leader is part of your responsibility as well?
A: Showing in your face that you want the ball and you are having a good time is important, as well as keeping focus on every point. That’s what I try to do with my facial expressions.
Q: What do you think you will have to do for the team to have another good year?
A: I would say, since we’re a small team, we have to play good defense to set up good sets and then good kills.
Q: Did you get to enjoy your summer?
A: I went to the beach with my dad. I like to surf longboard. I am not a pro or anything, but surfing is like another therapeutic thing for me. I usually like to go to Emerald Isle or Fort Macon. Longboard surfing the waves – it’s fun.