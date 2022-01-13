Aaron Murphy is a senior basketball player at Greenfield School in Wilson who spent the first two years of his high school career playing at J.H. Rose.
Murphy signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Division II Queens University in Charlotte next year on Wednesday at Greenfield.
Queens is 12-2 on the year entering play Wednesday and is ranked No. 13 in the country.
Murphy spoke with The Daily Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about the signing as well as his transfer to Greenfield, his background in basketball and his plans for the future on and off the court.
Q: What does your signing at Queens mean to you?
A: It feels really good, I set a goal for myself a while back and I made a promise to my parents that I would earn a scholarship to play college basketball. It just means the world to me that I made my mom proud and to pick a school like Queens, it’s incredible.
Q: Why did you choose Queens?
A: There are a lot of pros that have made it out of Queens and the area of Charlotte is so great. There are so many opportunities and I think I can blend in and fit perfectly.
Q: What other schools were you considering or have offers from?
A: I had VMI (Virginia Military Institute), Citadel and Mt. Olive.
Q: What set Queens apart from those other three universities?
A: I went on a visit and I watched Queens practice and I saw nothing but pros out there. They went harder than what I saw at previous practices at the other schools. Queens just looked like the school for me, the type of guys and the hunger I saw on the court set them apart from the other schools.
Q: Queens has a young lineup this season and will return many of its key players. What will that upperclassman leadership mean to you as a freshman?
A: It gives me an opportunity to learn from those older guys. They’ve been there for a while and I can just learn and adapt and hopefully play with some of those guys. It’s a good thing that those guys are older. They can teach me and I can learn from them.
Q: Why did you decide to transfer from Rose to Greenfield?
A: Greenfield was a better opportunity for me to learn better in the classroom and I felt like it was going to make me a better person. Greenfield is in more showcases when it comes to basketball and it’s a more known program, so making that shift gave me a better opportunity to earn scholarships and it allowed me to grow.
Q: At what age did you start playing basketball and why?
A: Around the age of five, I used to watch my older brother play in the backyard. He would just go out there and compete by himself and I wanted to do the same things, so I started playing him one-on-one and I got the hang of it. Around middle school, I started to grow and I started to beat my older brother. That made me want to just keep getting better and better and I really started to love the game and have a passion for it.
Q: Is there one person who has had the most role in making you the player/person you are today?
A: I’d say my mother. She always motivates me and she’s always on my side. She played the best part in my life. She always encourages me and tells me what’s right and what’s wrong. I love her to death. She’s my motivation.
Q: Are there any college or pro players you try to emulate and why?
A: I like guys like P.J. Tucker. He’s from Raleigh and I like him because he’s an undersized player just like myself. He’s one of the toughest players in the NBA and every time I play on the court, I’m labeled as one of the toughest players, so he and I are so much alike.
Q: If you did not play basketball, what sport would you play?
A: Probably football because of my size and my mobility. I played my ninth grade year at Rose and then part of my 10th grade year and in middle school.
Q: What do you plan to study at Queens?
A: I am going to major in sports and marketing.
Q: What do you plan to do with your degree after graduating from Queens?
A: After college, I want to have my own store to help young athletes out, make sure their bodies and their gear are right. You don’t want to just be feeling good, you want to look good when you’re out there playing sports. I just want to help kids and give back.
Q: What type of player is Queens getting?
A: Queens will be getting an on-the-court and off-the-court student-athlete that loves the game and loves his teammates and will always put his teammates before himself and just really loves winning.