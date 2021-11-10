Ajani Farmer is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound right tackle/defensive end for the J.H. Rose High School football team.
Farmer, a junior transfer, talked about playing for the Rampants, growing up with current Rose quarterback Will Taylor, what the locker room does before a game and more in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: How long have you been on the varsity team at Rose?
A: This is my first year at Rose – I have been at South Central. But I’ve been on varsity since my sophomore year.
Q: What positions do you play?
A: Defensive end and right tackle.
Q: Tell me about how you got involved in football.
A: I was 6 years old when I started playing. My little league coach told me I should come out for it, and I did. I have played recreation, with a national team in Virginia and middle school (A.G. Cox) before South Central.
Q: Did your coaches here tell you where you’d play when you transferred to Rose?
A: They said I was going to play (defensive) end but there wasn’t a guaranteed spot since I was a new guy. They already had their roster set, so I had to come in here and work hard to earn my roster spot.
Q: So you are starting where now?
A: I am starting at right tackle but also getting reps at defensive end too.
Q: A lot of guys play both ways. What’s the key to being able to play both sides of the ball?
A: You have to be in shape. The first three games, I wasn’t playing both ways much because I wasn’t in shape.
Q: Tell me your primary responsibilities as a right tackle.
A: Don’t let anybody inside; keep everything outside.
Q: What about when you play defensive end, since in that case, it’s your job to get to the opposing quarterback?
A: I like to play defensive end and get to the quarterback, but I like protecting my quarterback too. I grew up with ours (Will Taylor).
Q: Tell me a little bit about Will and how he’s progressed so far this season.
A: He’s a great quarterback; he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever been with since I have grown up. He’s an amazing quarterback – we grew up together and played middle school.
Q: You played some tough competition at the beginning of the year. What was the mindset of the locker room after the third game?
A: We just had to put those games behind us and get ready for conference. We worked hard and won (all but one of) our conference games.
Q: Other than the New Bern game, what were the key factors that allowed you to win the other conference games?
A: We just worked together as a team and had a better mindset, and just playing more physical.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from your football career since you’ve been at Rose?
A: Playing against my old team, South Central, earlier this year. I had three tackles and a sack on defense, and on offense, I had a lot of pancakes (blocks).
Q: Tell about the locker room atmosphere before a game. What do you do?
A: We listen to music, turn up and have fun. When it’s game time, everybody gets locked in.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from somebody?
A: Don’t take anything for granted, because everything you have can be taken away just like that. My rec coach (James Bowen) and my mom tell me that.
Q: What would be then ideal way to close out this season?
A: Making it to states and winning states.
Q: What are you future plans as far as college go?
A: I plan on getting a D-I offer and go to a great school with a great program and play more football.