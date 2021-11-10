Prep Spotlight Ajani Farmer

Ajani Farmer is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound right tackle/defensive end for the J.H. Rose High School football team.

Farmer, a junior transfer, talked about playing for the Rampants, growing up with current Rose quarterback Will Taylor, what the locker room does before a game and more in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.

Q: How long have you been on the varsity team at Rose?

A: This is my first year at Rose – I have been at South Central. But I’ve been on varsity since my sophomore year.

Q: What positions do you play?

A: Defensive end and right tackle.

Q: Tell me about how you got involved in football.

A: I was 6 years old when I started playing. My little league coach told me I should come out for it, and I did. I have played recreation, with a national team in Virginia and middle school (A.G. Cox) before South Central.

Q: Did your coaches here tell you where you’d play when you transferred to Rose?

A: They said I was going to play (defensive) end but there wasn’t a guaranteed spot since I was a new guy. They already had their roster set, so I had to come in here and work hard to earn my roster spot.

Q: So you are starting where now?

A: I am starting at right tackle but also getting reps at defensive end too.

Q: A lot of guys play both ways. What’s the key to being able to play both sides of the ball?

A: You have to be in shape. The first three games, I wasn’t playing both ways much because I wasn’t in shape.

Q: Tell me your primary responsibilities as a right tackle.

A: Don’t let anybody inside; keep everything outside.

Q: What about when you play defensive end, since in that case, it’s your job to get to the opposing quarterback?


A: I like to play defensive end and get to the quarterback, but I like protecting my quarterback too. I grew up with ours (Will Taylor).

Q: Tell me a little bit about Will and how he’s progressed so far this season.

A: He’s a great quarterback; he’s the best quarterback I’ve ever been with since I have grown up. He’s an amazing quarterback – we grew up together and played middle school.

Q: You played some tough competition at the beginning of the year. What was the mindset of the locker room after the third game?

A: We just had to put those games behind us and get ready for conference. We worked hard and won (all but one of) our conference games.

Q: Other than the New Bern game, what were the key factors that allowed you to win the other conference games?

A: We just worked together as a team and had a better mindset, and just playing more physical.

Q: Do you have a favorite memory from your football career since you’ve been at Rose?

A: Playing against my old team, South Central, earlier this year. I had three tackles and a sack on defense, and on offense, I had a lot of pancakes (blocks).

Q: Tell about the locker room atmosphere before a game. What do you do?

A: We listen to music, turn up and have fun. When it’s game time, everybody gets locked in.

Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from somebody?

A: Don’t take anything for granted, because everything you have can be taken away just like that. My rec coach (James Bowen) and my mom tell me that.

Q: What would be then ideal way to close out this season?

A: Making it to states and winning states.

Q: What are you future plans as far as college go?

A: I plan on getting a D-I offer and go to a great school with a great program and play more football.

