Andrew Wallen is a junior baseball player at J.H. Rose with a big frame and an even bigger future.
The hard-throwing, 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher and formidable hitter has become a mainstay for the Rampants and also has played on the American Legion Post 39 team.
He is not only a sure thing for the next level in baseball but could even garner some serious looks in the coming professional drafts. Wallen is committed to joining the North Carolina Tar Heels upon graduation. UNC recruited him as a pitcher, but Wallen says there is a chance he will be able to pitch and be a part of the the Tar Heels’ batting order.
He spoke with Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers after Tuesday night’s big win over rival D.H. Conley about his background in the game, what it’s like playing baseball in Greenville and his plans for the future.
Q: You’ve played in a handful of Rose-Conley games in your career. You probably never expect to win them 12-0. What can you say about the outcome?
A: They’re a great team, and they proved it last time (an 8-6 Conley win in early April) when they beat us pretty well. I think tonight we came out here and we just kind of said to ourselves that we need to up the energy, we’ve got to up our game because they’re a great team, they bring a lot of energy to the field and we kind of rose to the occasion and had some people step up big. Hugh Collins threw a great game with really good stuff. Matthew Aldridge (who hit a key three-run home run), a sophomore, is a really awesome kid. I’ve watched him since Little League and he’s just an absolute stud. He hits the ball well and plays a great center field and I’m excited to see where he goes.
Q: Is there any real value to the idea of a revenge win, or is that kind of overrated?
A: I think it’s a little bit overrated. Of course, you kind of want to kind of get back at them and get a win. We’re crosstown rivals but after the game, we’re going to meet up with each other and text each other. We’re all friends off the field, but when we step in between the white lines, we’re going to battle it out. They’re a great team, they’re really good people and it’s always a fun time.
Q: When you grow up here playing baseball, you know about the Rose-Conley rivalry and you know if you stick with it and excel, you’re going to play in these games. What is like to grow up around a true baseball rivalry and then be part of it?
A: It’s amazing. I can’t really describe it. Being younger and watching these games from the stands, the first moment you step on that field, your heart starts racing. You just kind of get excited and you’re juiced up. Your adrenaline starts flowing and it’s really a humbling feeling. You achieve that and then you go out there and play your heart out. It’s a lot of fun.
Q: When did you first pick up a bat or throw a ball?
A: I started watching the 2008 World Series Phillies team. My dad flipped it on and I kind of fell in love from there. I would have been about three or four. And then I played Winterville Rec starting at five and Little League when I was nine or 10, and I think ever since then I’ve kind of known what I wanted to do. I want to play baseball. Growing up in this environment, it’s a baseball town, a baseball city. I have a lot of fun with the game and it’s by far and away my favorite game to play and it’s a special feeling, especially in this town.
Q: How fast did you develop physically and with your knowledge of the game?
A: I don’t think there is ever a point of mastery. You’re always going to fail and it’s a game of failure, but I really think I kind of gained my confidence this year. I’ve always kind of been a taller person and I’ve grown a lot and I haven’t really felt comfortable in my own body, but I think this year I’ve kind of grown into it. I’ve hit the weight room and I really wanted to get better. I’ve had great friends, great coaches, great teammates and a great family to help support me and get me to where I want to go. They’ve really helped me along the way and this the most confident I’ve felt in my game. I think there’s always room for improvement too. I can get a lot better and I feel like there is no ceiling for me.
Q: There has been a lot of interest in you to play at the next level. What are your hopes for the future?
A: I think the first goal was to play at the next level, and I think at this point, I’ve kind of achieved that goal. I think to play at that level of competition, I’m only going to have to get better. That’s the next step I have to focus on, playing at the next level and getting ready for that.
Q: You will be going from one great tradition to another one in Chapel Hill. Some kids from around here have taken that leap, including some from J.H. Rose. What does that mean to you and what do you envision that being like?
A: It means a lot to me. I’m thankful for the opportunity. Like I said, having friends, teammates, coaches and family supporting me and kind of helping me get there, it’s an awesome feeling. Of course, having friends going there is going to help out a little bit. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity.