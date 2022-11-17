J.H. Rose's Fraley spotlight pic

FRALEY

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Keller Fraley is a three-sport athlete at J.H. Rose who helped lead the Rampants boys’ soccer team to a strong season this fall.

He also plays baseball and is a member of the indoor track and field team, but he enjoys soccer the most, playing a key role in his right back position for Rose.