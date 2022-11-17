Keller Fraley is a three-sport athlete at J.H. Rose who helped lead the Rampants boys’ soccer team to a strong season this fall.
He also plays baseball and is a member of the indoor track and field team, but he enjoys soccer the most, playing a key role in his right back position for Rose.
Fraley spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a 6-1 win over Orange in the opening round of the 3A playoffs in which he helped set up a pair of goals about what the senior season success has meant to him, his background in the sport and his role as a defender.
Q: Your first assist in the win over Orange came on a strong run down the right side. What did you see on that play?
A: I try to make runs out of the back as much as I can from my right back spot. I had a little bit of a one-two with (Sean Smith) our right-winger. I just screamed at him for the ball. I didn’t get it on the first run, but I recycled and he got it to me the second time. I looked up and I saw Ben (Swaggerty) coming down the left wing and I was like, ‘I’ve just gotta get it to him.’ I just put it across the middle and he was able to finish it.
Q: In the second half, your long throw-in led to a goal. Is that something you pride yourself in?
A: The guys always ask me if I practice them, but I think it just comes from playing baseball my whole life. I grew up playing basketball too, so I think it just comes from playing all these sports. They make fun of me as a throw-in merchant because I get a lot of my assists from there. I look up and I see Ty (Williams), who is so fast, and I knew I just had to throw it as far as I can and let him run onto it.
Q: How long have you played soccer and baseball?
A: My whole life. I probably started baseball and soccer around four or five, whenever the rec leagues start around here.
Q: How do you feel being a dual-sport athlete helps you?
A: I love it. I run track in the winter as well, and I’m just one of those kids who if I’m not doing something, I’ve just gotta be doing something. I really love being a part of the team, it’s pretty great and it helps me in the other sports. They correlate very well.
Q: Which sport is your favorite to play and why?
A: Soccer, 100 percent. When I was little, they were always the same, but these past couple years I’ve just started to eat, sleep and breathe soccer.
Q: Do you have a favorite professional soccer player?
A: I’m a right back. I’ve always been a defender my whole life. So I really like César Azpilicueta. He plays for Chelsea, he’s not playing as much as he used to this year. He’s a guy who works no matter what. He may not have the greatest skill on the ball, but he’s always working and always getting back for his team or going forward. I kind of try to model my game like that.
Q: You mentioned you’ve always been a defender. Why did you initially get into the position?
A: Honestly, because I’m not the most gifted offensive player. One day one of my coaches just stuck me back there and I started starting on that team there. I was like, ‘Well, this would be great, I get to play a lot more.’
Q: What is your favorite aspect of the position?
A: I’ve always gotten more of a thrill out of that last-second tackle, or the game-saving block back there than even scoring a goal. Just the rush of that, and keeping the other team frustrated, I really enjoy all of that.
Q: What is the hardest part of being a defender?
A: As a defender, the team kind of relies on you because we’re able to see the entire field. As a leader on the team, the most difficult part is making sure you are keeping everybody into the game and letting everyone know what’s going on since you can see the whole field back there.
Q: Are you hoping to continue playing soccer in college?
A: I’ll probably go on to play club in college maybe, just because I love it so much. It would be hard to put it down.