Klavon Brown is a senior on the J.H. Rose High School football team. Brown plays both offense (running back) and defense (linebacker) for the Rampants. He has played a key role in the Rampants reaching Friday’s 3A title game as he leads the team in tackles with 154 this season while also being second on the team with 801 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Brown talked with The Daily Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about who plays the biggest role in his love for football, the challenges of being a two-way player and his plans to play at the collegiate level.
Q: What age did you start playing football and why?
A: I started playing at age 11. One day I was at my grandma’s house and my dad called me and was like “Do you want to play for the PAL Eagles?” and I was like ‘Yeah, why not,’ and ever since I’ve just loved football. I felt like I adjusted to it pretty easily, I knew how things went.
Q: Did you play any sports before starting football?
A: Nah, I didn’t play any sports before that, I was just a home kid.
Q: What is your favorite thing about football?
A: Coming out and meeting new people and friends that turn into brothers and going out and having fun doing something you love.
Q: Is there one person who has influenced your love of football the most?
A: My parents. They push me to be great, even though things get bad sometimes, they still push me.
Q: Are there any past or present players you strive to play like?
A: Tom Brady. I like being a leader and he’s definitely a leader. Even when things get bad he still lifts up his teammates.
Q: Do you like playing on offense or defense better and why?
A: Offense. I really like running the ball. It’s something I had wanted to do for a while now, I like being aggressive and showing people what I’m made of.
Q: What is the hardest part about being a two-way player?
A: Just to not get tired, stay healthy and not do anything stupid so you can still play both ways.
Q: What are your hopes and plans for your future in football?
A: I actually just received an offer from St. Augustine’s and that’s one of my first Division II offers and hopefully I can get more. Hopefully, I can play at a big Division I school like for ODU, NC State or ECU, so hopefully I get some offers like that.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 62, J.H. Rose 26
The Panthers continued their dominance over local competition with a rout of the Rampants on Wednesday night that came on the heels of a Tuesday victory over South Central.
North Pitt (5-1) got almost enough points from Zamareya Jones alone, 25, to put away Rose, but it also got 16 from Kenae Edwards and 11 more from Zykheia Staton in the win.
The Panthers travel to play Greene Central in conference play on Friday.