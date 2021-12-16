Just days after helping lead his team to the 3A state title game, J.H. Rose senior running back Michael Allen made his commitment to N.C. State official by signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches.
Allen talked to Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer about his recent signing with N.C. State, his background in sports and his plans for the future.
Q: What does it mean to join a program that is coming off a strong season and returning many of its key players?
A: Just being able to learn from those guys is huge. I learned from everyone here as much as I could and I am going to do the same thing at State, nothing is going to change. I’m not going to be cocky at all and if somebody knows more than me, I am going to accept that and learn. I’m extremely excited.
Q: What are your loftiest individual and team goals at N.C. State?
A: Individually is education, to get my degree is the most important, then to get on the field and make an impact. I’m not going to look too far ahead and set any particular goals, but the biggest one is going out there and winning. That’s why I’m there.
Q: What do you plan to major in while at N.C. State?
A: Sports Management as of right now. I just got on a Zoom call with the academic advisor, actually. Hopefully, I can stick with that and don’t have to make too many changes.
Q: What would your plan be with that degree after football?
A: We’ll have to look into that when I get there. We’ll see.
Q: What age did you start playing football and baseball?
A: I was young, probably like 5 or 6, but I really started with BMX racing, that was probably the first sport I did. I raced bikes in Raleigh and went nationally down to Florida, so that’s where it all started and then after that is when I picked up football, basketball, baseball and everything.
Q: How did you get into BMX, football and baseball?
A: Definitely my dad. I started mountain biking with him first when I was really young, like 3. I probably learned to ride a bike first before walking. Going out riding with him is what got all of this started.
Q: Do you still go mountain biking?
A: I haven’t had time, so I really wanted to get back into it once I have some free time. It’s a really good workout at the same time, so I need to get back into it.
Q: Did you always play running back?
A: Actually, I first started off playing tight end when I was 8 and I first started playing tackle football. I blocked for a long time and I also played defensive end on the other side of the ball and then moved to linebacker some. Then it wasn’t too long until I started playing running back and then I played that all the way up. Being able to have the experience everywhere else I think has helped me.
Q: Why is running back your favorite position?
A: I like getting the ball and making an impact and scoring. You have to score to win and that’s why you play the game, so doing all that and getting the ball and getting in space and doing what I know I can do and what I was blessed to do.
Q: Are there any players you look up to or emulate their playing style?
A: Definitely Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara are both huge ones. Of course, I watched Nyheim Hines, Bam Knight, Ricky Person and all of those guys at State. I look those guys up on YouTube and watch their games whenever I can.
Q: If you had to give any advice to younger athletes, what would it be?
A: Keep supporting the ones around you and they will support you. Just be consistent day in and day out and do everything you can do. This is deeper than football, it’s life, these are connections you need to build on throughout your life. That is probably the biggest thing is to have people behind you.
WRESTLING Vikings finish 4th
The D.H. Conley wrestling team claimed fourth place out of 19 teams at Joe Johnson Wrestling For Pride over the weekend at Enloe.
At 120 pounds, Ethan Lensyzyn took first place at 120 pounds to lead Conley, while Walker Kassnove nailed down second place at 170. Taking third-place finishes were Carson Hathaway (152), Brendon Gregory (160) and Caleb Bess (182).
The Vikings are back in action this weekend.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hope 55, Farmville 6
The Mustangs routed Farmville behind double-digit scoring performances by Britni Silver (18 points), Zaniyah Alston (14) and Charlazha Wilson (11).
Hope hosts Greene County today.