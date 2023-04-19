Eveleth pic

J.H. Rose catcher Perry Eveleth stretches to tag a South Central runner at home plate during a game last season.

 File/The Daily Reflector

Perry Eveleth is a senior on the J.H. Rose baseball team, leading the defense from behind the plate while playing a key offensive role as well.

He is second on the team with 22 hits this season and tied for the team lead with 17 runs out of his leadoff spot.