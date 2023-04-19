Perry Eveleth is a senior on the J.H. Rose baseball team, leading the defense from behind the plate while playing a key offensive role as well.
He is second on the team with 22 hits this season and tied for the team lead with 17 runs out of his leadoff spot.
Eveleth spoke with Craig Moyer following a win over South Central Tuesday night about the key victory, his background in the sport, helping his head coach reach 1,000 wins and his plans for the future.
Q: What does it mean to you and the team to pick up the big road win tonight?
A: After losing two games recently, we kind of felt like we needed to win this to bounce back, especially with them being our rival in the conference. We came into it knowing we had to win and we jumped on them in the first inning, which is what we prepared for.
Q: What did it mean to you to spark the team with a leadoff hit?
A: I’ve always just tried to put my bat on the ball and I know the guys in the latter part of the lineup will hit me in. I was just trying to do what I could to help the team and getting on to start the game obviously helps.
Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: I’ve been playing baseball since I was five. Both of my older brothers played at Rose, so I kind of followed in their footsteps.
Q: Have you played any other sports growing up?
A: I played all the sports in middle school, but in high school I’ve just wanted to focus on baseball.
Q: Have you always played catcher?
A: When I was in Little League, we had a shortstop that was better than me. They decided to put me at catcher and so I just stuck with it.
Q: What age were you when you started catching?
A: I was 11 years old.
Q: What is your favorite thing about the position?
A: Getting to be a leader on the field, it’s the one position that can change the whole game and it’s a good feeling to be able to lead, but you also carry a lot of pressure, which isn’t always the best.
Q: What is the hardest part of being a catcher?
A: Letting the team down. One play can dictate the game behind the plate. Like if a ball is dropped in the outfield, everyone forgets about it, but a ball dropped at the plate, everyone remembers it. So just carrying that burden while always trying to help the team.
Q: You are in a unique position as a catcher who also bats leadoff. What is that like?
A: Last year, I hit second the whole year, then this year during the offseason (coach Ronald Vincent) asked me what I would think about hitting leadoff. I’d always liked hitting in the two hole, so we kind of agreed on me hitting second. Then I walked up to the lineup card one game and saw I was hitting leadoff and I had like three hits and then I just stayed there.
Q: What has it been like for you to step into a senior leadership role this season?
A: It definitely carries a lot of pressure. Losing like we did last year, all we could think about was coming back out this year to finish what we didn’t last year. Doing it with my best friends is the best thing. Trying to fill the shoes of the seniors last year is impossible, but we’re doing the best we can.
Q: What would you say sets this season’s team apart from last year?
A: I’d say our dugout. You can’t win games unless your dugout is really into it and this year our dugout has rallied together and really impacted how we’ve played.
Q: You play with a lot of passion. Where would you say that passion comes from?
A: I think it’s just knowing how bad it hurts to lose the big games. I was on the state championship team and that was the best feeling, then losing like we did last year was the worst feeling. I’ve seen both sides of it, so that drive to see the good moments is what drives me.
Q: What does it mean to you to help get your coach to 1,000 wins?
A: It was crazy, I remember being out here when he was not even close. I’ve been out here with Rose baseball for 12 years because of my brothers and RV was even the coach here when my dad played here. That’s all we thought about at the beginning of the year. We knew he needed 15 wins and we carried a little bit of pressure, but we started cruising in the middle of the season and it still hasn’t even set in that he has 1,000 wins.
Q: Are you hoping to play baseball next year in college?
A: I have really focused on academics, but I would love the opportunity, obviously. I’ve kind of tried, but we’ll see where it takes me.
Q: What do you plan on studying in college?
A: My plan right now is to go to (UNC) Chapel Hill and end up going to med school. I’ve always been competitive in the classroom and baseball is kind of my way to take the pressure off myself for a few hours a day.