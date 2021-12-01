The J.H. Rose football team is on the cusp of reaching the 3A state championship game, but one big step remains this week when the Rampants take on Jacksonville in the East Region final.
Behind it all is Rose head coach and former East Carolina wide receiver Will Bland, who helped steer his team out of an 0-3 start to the season and go 10-1 since then. Bland’s team eliminated Scotland last week at home in the fourth round, 49-28, and the Rampants took care of Jacksonville, 28-21, when the teams met for the first time in late September this season.
Bland talked to Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers about the journey of his team to this point, his own journey in football and what it would mean to extend that journey.
Q: What is it like to have Rose back on the big stage, poised for a shot at playing in the championship game?
A: It means a lot, and it’s a testament to the coaches and players who have put in a lot of work to get to this point in the season. We started off 0-3 (losses to Hunt, Cleveland and Northeastern) and we persevered. One more game and we play for a state title. It would mean a lot for everyone, and a lot of people who help make it possible, including my wife, the teachers at school and a lot of people.
Q: What do you think of this week’s matchup and how tough it will be?
A: It’s the same (Jacksonville) team we played earlier this year, but we’re not the same team they played back then and I know they’re not the same team we played either.
Q: How did you react when facing the 0-3 start, and did you make any significant changes?
A: We probably relied on (quarterback) Will (Taylor) too much to always be that guy to take over the game. On offense, we simplified it down a little bit, simplified the pass game some. Now, he’s playing lights-out and has been a great presence for us. On defense, we were thinking too much, so we told them to just play fast, not think so much and just let it happen.
Q: What is the personality of this team like and how is it different from your previous teams?
A: These guys are so silly. They like to play around, horse around, and I’m always yelling at them to knock it off. They’re like brothers in that sometimes they get into with each other, but they love to play, and they really do play for me. They want that attention, to be acknowledged, and they’re getting that now. They love to have fun and play football.
Q: What are your earliest memories of football?
A: Well, my dad was in the military and he was stationed in Havelock. I would have been 6 and I played Pop Warner. I remember my first touchdown catch in Havelock Stadium. I always played tackle growing up, never played flag. I remember I always kept great grades to make sure I would be able to play football, and then I got the chance to play Div. I college ball.
Q: How much can you see yourself in your players now and how much of your experience have you imparted on them?
A: Being that I did play in DI, I can explain to them what it’s like and tell them how it is. I tell them, if you don’t like practice, you probably won’t like football. If you don’t want to wake up first thing in the morning to lift weights, football probably isn’t for you. But they like to hear stories, and I’ve got a bunch of stories from college.
Q: You have been a fixture in Greenville since those college playing days. Can you appreciate what it would mean to the community to win a state title?
A: It would mean a lot. A couple of years ago, they gave me an opportunity. It would be a big blessing and would show what we can do not only in Pitt County, but in our conference and our whole area. We play in a tough league.
Q: Do you have a favorite of those old college memories?
A: It would have to be my first-ever touchdown. I was a sophomore, and I didn’t get much playing time but I went on all the road trips. One of our best receivers got hurt at Houston and I had to go in. The first play, I think I ran the wrong route and the ball bounced off my hands and got picked. My position coach, coach (Lonnie) Galloway told me he didn’t have anyone else to put in, so I had to stay in. The next play they threw to me was a hitch (route) and I went 60 yards for a touchdown. I thought they were coming to get me and I think I tripped over the goal line.