Brody Mitchell is a senior dual-sport athlete at John Paul II, playing both football and basketball.
In the fall, he helped lead the Saints to a third consecutive NCISAA 8-man title game appearance from his quarterback position.
This winter, he and the JP2 boys’ basketball team are off to a 6-5 start to the season.
He spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following Monday’s win over Father Capodanno about his background in both sports, the challenges and rewards of being a dual-sport athlete and his future plans.
Q: How long have you been playing football and basketball?
A: I’ve been playing them for a good amount of time. I played them all four years in high school.
Q: Did you play either sport at all before high school?
A: I played basketball before high school, not football though.
Q: Why did you get into football so late?
A: I just never really wanted to play football until high school and then I was just like, ‘Why not? I might as well.’
Q: Which of the two sports is your favorite?
A: I really like both of them for different reasons.
Q: What do you like most about each sport?
A: I like the physicality of football.
Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?
A: Shooting 3s.
Q: How do you feel being a dual-sport athlete helps you?
A: Each sport just keeps me conditioned for the next one, helps me stay in shape.
Q: What is the hardest part of being a dual-sport athlete?
A: Getting school work done, just trying to balance that out with playing sports.
Q: Are you hoping to play either sport next year at the college level?
A: Probably not.
Q: Where are you hoping to go to college?
A: Probably East Carolina, but I’m not exactly sure yet though.
Q: Do you think you’ll look into play either sport at the club level?
A: Maybe, I might look into that once I get there.
Q: What advice would you offer to younger athletes?
A: Just work hard.
Q: What did it mean to you to make it back to the state title game as a senior this past football season?
A: It was pretty good, it was what we were working towards all summer, but we just couldn’t get it done.
Q: How do you feel being at a small school where many of your teammates are the same on both teams helps you as an athlete?
A: I like it, I think it helps a lot because it helps you build relationships with your teammates and it helps you have a better understanding.
