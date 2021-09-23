Hailey Davenport is a junior volleyball player at John Paul II Catholic High School, who talked about her progression as a player and a teammate, what she does when she is able to get free time, why the Saints have struggled recently and what they can do to turn their season around in this week’s Prep Spotlight with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: How do you feel like you’ve progressed since you first started playing volleyball?
A: When I was a freshman, I used to want to get the ball over hard and get a point, but now I have learned that I have other people on my team and I need to be a teammate and help improve their game instead of just focusing on me.
Q: What do you think the best part of your game is?
A: I feel like my defensive play has gotten better since my freshman year, and that’s my main goal right now because I am trying to play for college, so I am trying to improve my defense.
Q: What positions do you play?
A: I am an outside hitter and defensive specialist.
Q: Have you played travel volleyball, and if so, how has that helped you?
A: I play for ECJVC (East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club). I started when I was little and played on a team when I was 9. As far as affecting my high school career, I have a bunch of talented coaches and a wide variety of coaches that know a lot about the different positions, and they help me to improve my game.
Q: Do you remember the first time you were exposed to volleyball or why you started?
A: When I was younger, my older sister Savannah played volleyball and I used to go to all of her games and just fell in love with it.
Q: What do you like about volleyball?
A: I like the atmosphere of having a team and people who have my back. Whenever I mess up, I have a team to cover my back and help me out.
Q: Your team has been up and down this season. Why do you think you have struggled recently?
A: I think we’ve been losing communication. At the beginning of the year, we all connected and were on the same level as far as where our heads were at. Then we would lose communication and just play, play for ourselves instead of playing as a team.
Q: Is it just about consistency at this point?
A: Especially for defense, it’s about communication. Every ball is fair game for anyone; it’s just about whether you’re gonna have the urgency to go get it.
Q: What have you learned from Trayce Ruffin, your coach the last two years?
A: I actually have him as a coach for ECJVC as well. Here, he has taught me how to be a more positive player and help me with consistency, because I used to just swing hard. He’s taught me how to read open spaces and figure out what the best thing to do is in that moment.
Q: What do you like to do when you’re not playing volleyball?
A: I actually work, so most of my free time is made up of school and working during the school year. I work for Greenville Bicycle Company.
Q: How would you explain to student-athletes the concept of time management when you have a job, a full schedule of classes and you are an athlete?
A: Time management is all it comes down to. Greenville Bicycle Company is my family business, so I do pick my hours. I go to school, do my homework, go to practice and if I have time, I do go to work.
Q: Do you ever feel like your routine gets boring? Do you ever do anything when you do have free time? What do you like to do?
A: Honestly, I rarely have free time, but if I do, I like hanging out with my friends and relaxing and taking (care) of my mental health.
Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from somebody?
A: Stay positive – as a person, as a teammate and just in general. It comes from my family and coach Trayce – he’s helped me a lot with that too.
Q: What do you feel like you can do to turn your season around?
A: I think we should have some team building and get more connections with each other and just regroup as a team.