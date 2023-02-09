Max Winkler is a senior at John Paul II who enjoyed a standout two years with the Saints football team.
After transferring to JPII for his junior year from J.H. Rose, Winkler flourished as a defensive end, wrapping up 13.5 sacks to lead the conference and being chosen to participate in the 8-man football all-star game for Team NC.
Winkler spoke with Reflector sports editor Nathan Summers about his high school career, his development and his recent commitment to continue his career at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
Q: What have the past two year been like playing with John Paul II and going to consecutive NCISAA championship games?
A: It’s been great and the team has always worked so well together. This year was really a special year. We played some high-level teams like Fork Union and played really well. We definitely stepped it up and had more players ready to field certain positions. Our team felt like a stronger team than the year before.
Q: How much did you grow as a player at John Paul?
A: My experience was great. I was originally intended to play linebacker but I was playing defensive end these past two years, and that was really good for me. That position just really fit my playing style so once I got the hang of it, I got better every game.
Q: How did your position change and becoming a great pass rusher help the team, and you?
A: When I first came to this school, we were moving players around, just seeing where we could put everyone. We had players but we didn’t know where everyone wanted to be or needed to be. I was playing linebacker, and these past two years I had worked on moves for getting around guys on the offensive line, so I had some pass-rushing experience as a linebacker. As an 8-man team we had those defensive ends set up and, literally, the first game or the second game, coach (Sean Murphy) switched me and Keiveon Moore and he went in the middle and I did really well immediately (at defensive end). It stuck. It just worked. I never expected to see myself there after we switched. I thought, two games later I’ll be back. Nope. Two years later, I’m still there.
Q: What was your experience at Rose like?
A: Freshman year was my first time actually playing football. So I wasn’t playing really, but I was there and I was working and getting on the practice field and all that stuff. My sophomore year, when I was actually going to be playing on JV, we had like three games and then COVID hit and it was over. The public school situation wasn’t really where we wanted to be. In that crisis we had no idea what these next few years were going to be like. I knew at John Paul I was going to be able to play even more and I’m going to have a full season regardless of how all this turns out.
Q: So was that freshman year at Rose your first time playing organized football?
A: When I was in seventh grade, I played as offensive lineman in rec. That is all my football history.
Q: Was playing football something you always wanted to do or something that happened by chance?
A: I knew I wanted to play football. It had been something I had wanted to do for a while, and I went from elementary school through middle school at a charter school in Washington, and they really didn’t have sports there. They had some things you could participate in but no football. By seventh grade, I knew I wanted to play football in high school so that’s kind of why I went into the Titans program for middle schools and below, but I aged out that year and couldn’t play in eighth grade.
Q: Did you have any thoughts at that point about having an impactful high school career and maybe playing in college?
A: I just wanted to have fun with it. I didn’t think I was going to go on and play football in college to be honest. My initial thoughts freshman year, I wasn’t really thinking about college football. Then my sophomore year, I had gained some weight, I was feeling good and things were starting to come together for me more athletically. Then I started to think about college football but I wasn’t in the recruiting process yet. I think I started my recruiting when I switched schools.
Q: What was the recruiting process like?
A: The first two years I was at Rose, I had no film. It was just hard to get material from how those seasons went. When I transferred and started playing that season, that’s when I started putting film out there. When I started getting deep into my recruiting and started making connections, I was ready for all of that. I would say I got really serious about my recruiting right before the start of my senior year. That’s when every game I started putting out clips and highlights. That’s when I decided I wanted to play college football for sure.
Q: How did you connect with Grove City College?
A: I was already going on a recruiting trip visit in Pennsylvania to the school (Geneva) where my twin brother is now committed to. I would say about a month before my brother started getting recruited there, I was getting recruited for football at Geneva. I was going up for the official visit so I could see it, and about a week and a half before I left, I had gotten in touch with the Grove City coach and recruiting coordinator, and he was like, ‘Don’t you think Pennsylvania is too far?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ll be up there in about a week if you want to meet up.’ He took me on a private tour and it was awesome. I got offered and then later, after things got processed, I committed.