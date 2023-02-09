John Paul II celebrate

John Paul II’s Max Winkler, left, celebrates with Joey Ballot after recovering a pooch kick during a game against Wayne Christian.

Max Winkler is a senior at John Paul II who enjoyed a standout two years with the Saints football team.

After transferring to JPII for his junior year from J.H. Rose, Winkler flourished as a defensive end, wrapping up 13.5 sacks to lead the conference and being chosen to participate in the 8-man football all-star game for Team NC.