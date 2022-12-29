Rion Roseborough is a senior on the John Paul II High School football team.
He recently helped lead the Saints to a third consecutive NCISAA 8-man title game, rushing for 2,501 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final season.
Rion Roseborough is a senior on the John Paul II High School football team.
He recently helped lead the Saints to a third consecutive NCISAA 8-man title game, rushing for 2,501 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final season.
”Rion is a special kid. First of all, I’ve never worked with a kid that is 320 pounds and is athletic, has the ability to change direction, run over people and actually run away from people,” John Paul II head coach Sean Murphy said. “The more he touches the ball, the better he gets. He’s a physical runner, but he also has a little shake to him and our guys really rally around him.”
Roseborough spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer leading up to the title game about his background in football, his transition to the running back position, and his future plans in the sport.
Q: How long have you been playing football?
A: I’ve been playing football since I was five.
Q: Why did you get into the sport?
A: Everybody in my family played pretty much and I just fell in love with it. The crazy thing is, when I was younger I always wanted to play golf. I started off as a big golf fan and I never wanted to play football. I always wanted to be a pro golfer, but as I got older, as I started developing my skill set, I realized I could really be something with football.
Q: Where did your love for golf originate?
A: My uncles played golf all the time, so I was always playing with them. It was just something different, you don’t see too many kids like me playing golf.
Q: How long have you been playing running back?
A: A few years. I played running back a little when I was younger, but for a whole season, it’s been three years.
Q: What positions did you play prior to moving to running back?
A: I played tackle and defensive tackle.
Q: How was the position transfer from the offensive line to running back?
A: It was a big transition at first. The way you see the game from the trenches is a lot different from the way you see the game in the backfield. In the backfield, you can see the whole defense and where you have to go, but in the trenches you’re just going forward.
Q: How do you feel knowing the role of a lineman helps you perform as a running back?
A: I feel like it helps me read the holes better, because I know being a former lineman where I would want my running back to cut. If I see a good block, I know where to go.
Q: What is your favorite thing about being a running back?
A: Scoring touchdowns. I feel like that’s everybody’s favorite thing. When I first transitioned to running back it was like I was living the big guy’s dream of scoring a touchdown. My favorite things are just scoring touchdowns and running people over.
Q: Are you hoping to play football in college next year?
A: Yes sir.
Q: Do you have any offers so far?
A: I’ve got four offers right now and waiting for more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.