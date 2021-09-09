Laura Rodriguez is a senior setter for the volleyball team at Greene Central High School and has been on the varsity squad since the middle of her freshman season.
Rodriguez talked about her personal growth, the improved Rams’ squad, her mentors and what she likes to do when she’s not playing volleyball in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: Coach (Emily) Lahr told me that all of the six returning players have had good mentors. Can you tell me about your mentors?
A: One of my mentors is my coach. It means a lot to have someone there for me who believes in me, is patient with me and doesn’t put me down.
Q: What have you learned from her?
A: Even after an error, she is always pumping me up. She lets me know that I deserve my spot on the team, that I am here for a reason and that I can do better.
Q: Who else supports you?
A: My mom is probably my biggest mentor because she is so supportive. She is always there for me after every single game. She is always there when I’m down.
Q: How has your role on the team changed since you came up as a freshman?
A: I have played as a setter. Over the years, I’ve been trying to push myself and earn my spot on this team, especially on varsity because we’ve had great players come in. The biggest thing was I knew my time was going to come and I wanted to be a leader, someone who always pushed herself and the others, made sure they were OK, being there for them and pumping them up.
Q: What do you attribute to your team’s early-season success? (The Rams were 7-2 entering Tuesday’s match against Ayden-Grifton)
A: We have come together as a team this year. I think that has helped us a lot.
Q: What has been the biggest difference between years past and this year? (The Rams won only four matches last season)
A: I agree with (Lahr) when she said it’s because the returners have worked really hard. All of us returners have been together for a while, and not just in the good moments, but in the bad moments too, and there’s been a lot of them. We wanted to get better together and stay together, even in the bad moments, and that’s why we are better as a team this season.
Q: What were your feelings after (Tuesday’s) loss to Ayden-Grifton? What do you need to do to be better against them the next time?
A: I think we could have definitely beat them. I think we could have gotten overconfident (after winning the first set), because it’s been awhile since we’ve beaten them (2015) and had this many wins. They are our big competition. We knew they would come in and compete and we were ready, but we played against ourselves at times. I personally know I could have played a lot better. If we push ourselves, talk and communicate – and play like we did the first set – it can help us.
Q: When did you actually start playing volleyball?
A: I started playing my eighth grade year, so four years.
Q: How do you feel personally that you’ve gotten better the last three years?
A: I think a lot of it has to do with my mental health. Just being positive, more myself. Believing in myself and being confident no matter if I shank a ball, I’m going to fix it. Trying to put more work in the gym with my friends during the weekends.
Q: Do you like to do anything other than volleyball?
A: I play soccer and basketball and I like working out and exercising, and I like cooking.
Q: What do you think the feeling will be like when you get that ninth win, which would be the most the program has gained in several years?
A: I think it’s going to feel great. It’s a great motivator for our team because we have what it takes to go to the playoffs, and it will push us even more to come together as a team, support each other and continue to work hard in practice and in the matches to achieve those goals.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 6, Hunt 0
The Vikings blanked the Warriors in a non-conference home game on Wednesday behind two-goal performances from both Henry Conway and Griffin Purvis.
Ryan Davis and Victor Vargas also connected for the Vikings, with assists coming from Davis (2), Josh Mills, Vargas and Akito Kimura.
Conley takes on Jacksonville next Tuesday at home.