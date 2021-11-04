Maddy May is a senior volleyball player at D.H. Conley High School who was named the Most Valuable Player of last year’s Class 3A state championship match. This year, she was one of the vital cogs in the Viking machine that shared the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference regular-season title and won the league tournament.
The University of North Carolina commit talked about her career, sports superstitions, the nicknames for some of her teammates and more after her squad beat Holly Springs in the Class 4A playoffs in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: How long have you been playing volleyball? What age did you start and why?
A: I started with rec ball at age 10. I was always a multi-sport athlete and I decided to try volleyball and fell in love with it, so I decided to get more serious and started playing for the local club here (East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club) from 11 to 14. Then at 14 I decided to leave and play for a travel club out of Raleigh. Age 11 is where my love for volleyball started and 14 is when it really took off.
Q: Did you feel at 13 or 14 there was a shot at you being able to play in college?
A: It was always my dream, but I can tell you I never imagined in a thousand years that this is where I’d be now.
Q: Your coach tells me you’ve always been team-oriented. Tell me a little about why that is.
A: Volleyball is the premium example of a team sport. I could do nothing without my teammates and vice versa. We’re constantly feeding off each other, whether that’s physically or our energy. Going into last year, we knew we could win states. This year, we had to fight a lot harder for it, and I’m just proud of my teammates for what we accomplished.
Q: What did you learn as a team in your two losses (prior to the Eastern 4A finals)?
A: My dad always tells me a good loss before the playoffs is perfect because it humbles you and you know you can be beat, and I believe that’s true. We knew going into the playoffs that we could be out in the first round if we don’t play like we’re supposed to play. I honestly don’t think we’ve hit our full stride; tonight was close.
Q: You’re going to college, but Holly Springs has a couple going too. Tell me about having to play against them.
A: We scouted them really well. We knew what they liked to do coming in. (One player) is actually my teammate for travel volleyball so I know how she plays, and (another) I used to play with. Vise versa, they know my game as well. We know each other’s weaknesses and strengths.
Q: The team has this routine..whatever you call it, that you do. Tell me about all that.
A: So, if we are away, we do everything before we leave. We have to park (our cars) in a circle. We are not superstitious people but we are sports superstitious people. We dance to ‘Cotton-Eyed Joe’ in the locker room before coaches come in, and after every match, we go to our whiteboard and have everyone’s nicknames and the games in the playoffs and then check them off. We play DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’ and dance around.
Q: Can you tell me some of your teammates’ nicknames?
A: So, Ella Philpot is Ella Da Wolf. That started in middle school; she made it up herself. Sometimes if she gets a block you’ll hear us (making howling sound). Kylah (Silver) is Killa Kylah, Cassie (Dail) is Cassierole. Alyssa Thomas is Thomas the Train (laughs).
Q: Only Ashlyn (Philpot) could have gotten to some of those returns near the net. How do you feel she played today?
A: She played amazing. We’d been working really hard on connection, and credit to our setters on that because these last two matches were her first in the middle, so we worked on connection in practice. She’s getting up there, moving around, seeing the block well, no fear.
Q: Do you have any particular moments these past couple of years that really stand out to you, whether it was something you did or the team did?
A: Our run last year was just incredible to me, and of course, winning was the climax of it. We got in the playoffs and nothing was stopping us, and I don’t think I have ever had that feeling before. Each (match) we were getting better and better and we get to the championship and nothing was going to stop us. We were so confident.
Q: Do you do anything other than play volleyball?
A: (Laughing) I do have free time, and I love spending time with my family. I have a 1-year-old sister (Sophie) which you will see running around the court. So anytime I am with her, it’s super fun. I am at church quite a bit, and I do have fun when I am at school.
Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from somebody?
A: Volleyball related: I might not be the best player on the court but I can outwork anybody on the court, that’s always been my philosophy. I’m pretty sure my dad told me that. Outside of volleyball, my family has always told me to put God first in every area of my life including volleyball. That is by far the best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten.