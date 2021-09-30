Max Jones is a senior midfielder for the 8-3 J.H. Rose boys’ soccer team.
Jones talked about the origins of his name and how it’s pronounced, why passing is important in soccer, what a ‘nice’ goal means, what he enjoys in his free time and the goals of the Rampants this season in an interview with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green prior to Monday’s match against Havelock.
Q: Tell me a little bit about your name. It is Max, but how do you pronounce it?
A: You pronounce it “Mox.” It’s German, and my mom is German.
Q: Were you born in Germany?
A: No, my mom was and she immigrated here and had me. I’ve lived here (in the United States) my whole life. I was born in Cincinnati, but we moved here when I was 12 years old.
Q: When did you pick up soccer?
A: My parents are of German heritage, so I started playing when I was 2 years old. I’ve carried on as long as I can and always enjoy playing because I love it.
Q: What is the best part of soccer that you like?
A: The beauty of it is the passing and the skills you have to have to be able to run the whole game and still be able to pass the ball well. It’s something unique to soccer; it’s why they call it the beautiful game.
Q: What is the worst part of soccer?
A: Probably running the whole game, if I am being honest.
Q: What positions do you play?
A: I play attacking midfielder.
Q: What is your role as an attacking midfielder?
A: Sometimes I move up to the striker, most forward position, but usually I am in the middle and trying to control our attack to see what we can build out of that. My job is to center the ball and move the ball up the field to get a defense to move up.
Q: Going into today’s match against Havelock, you’re leading your team in goals with eight. What do you feel has been your best match offensively so far this year?
A: It was probably against Washington. I felt like I was able to control things a lot and I was able to score some nice goals. I was able to score two and motivate the team through those goals to get their goals too.
Q: You mentioned nice goal. What exactly in your mind is a nice goal? How would you explain it?
A: It was really far out (against Washington) and I drove it up a little bit from half (midfield) and I shot a long shot (from around the 40-yard line) and it kind of curved and went to the right corner.
Q: How do you describe soccer when everything is going right, even if the team and you are not scoring goals?
A: The thing about soccer is there’s 11 players that are always on the field. When everybody is stringing together passes and everybody is on the same page, you will see constant movement where everybody’s running and passing. You hold the ball for a long time, and even if you don’t score, you’re making the other team tired and eventually you’ll be able to get that goal because you’ve been working the ball nicely. It’s a beautiful thing (a goal).
Q: Tell me how important good passing is in soccer.
A: Without any good passing from your team, you won’t be able to create any chances to score. You have to set up the chance before you score with good passes, crossing, etc.
Q: Who have been some of the key guys who have helped you?
A: I would say Dawson (McAlduff), he has the most assists on the team; he has eight assists and is doing really well. Luke Metzger has really good passing as well.
Q: You’ve just started conference play recently. Where do you feel like this team can be at the end of the year?
A: The way we can play at our best ... I think we can go far. (The state playoffs) is the minimum for us, and from there, if we play well against the top teams we can go really far. There’s no limit to where we can go.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received and from who?
A: I would say my dad. At a young age, I would do really well and sometimes after games I would have some regrets. He told me, ‘After the game son, you can’t do anything about it. Put everything out on the table and don’t leave with regrets.’
Q: Do you have any free time, and if so, what do you like to do?
A: I love to play games, and I love to read. I am a big reader, history, sports, that kind of thing. I’m a big soccer historian and like to play video games.
Q: Do you have a favorite book?
A: I really like the history of the World Cup. I’ve read that book at least 30 times. It inspires me and it’s really fun to read.
Q: What would you tell people about soccer, and why it’s such a big deal overseas but is growing every year here in the States?
A: It’s a sport where you don’t need much equipment to play. I think that’s the reason why it’s so popular. You just need a ball and anything to make a goal with, and you get some people together and play. It combines a lot of physical aspects with skills with the ball.
Q: Tell me something about your teammates that people wouldn’t know by just coming to watch you play.
A: We have a lot of chemistry. Every day when we go to practice, we love to mess around and have fun. We have really great leaders that will focus us at game time. We love to play together, which is the best thing about being a good team.