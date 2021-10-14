Senior Nathan Drake is a prolific offensive player for the Greene Central boys soccer team, which was 15-1 overall (8-0 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference) entering this week’s matches.
Drake is first on the team in goals (32) and total points (89) and second in assists (25).
Drake spoke about his beginnings in the sport, one of his favorite goals this season, the best piece of advice he’s ever received from anyone and more in this week’s edition of Prep Spotlight with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: When is the first time you ever walked out onto a soccer field?
A: It’s been a while, probably when I was 3 or 4.
Q: What was it about soccer that you liked so much?
A: My dad played a lot, so he got me into it. It was a good way to connect with him, and that made me love the game. I fell in love with it.
Q: How long have you been playing competitively?
A: I started playing at a high level in travel soccer at around, I think, 11. I’ve been on the Greene Central team the past four years.
Q: How do you feel like you have progressed since you’ve been in high school?
A: I feel like my game has improved a lot since my freshman year. Every year I just keep getting better and better.
Q: What positions are you playing this year, and has that changed from past years?
A: I’ve been moved around a lot. It’s in the same area but it’s between midfield and striker, defensive mid and attacking mid – all of those.
Q: The Rams have been a high-scoring team this year. What is the basis for your offense?
A: When we are having a good night, we are moving the ball up the field really quickly to our strikers, creating chances and finishing those chances so they go in.
Q: You’ve had some nights where you scored a lot of goals, and then other nights you had multiple assists. Does your offense depend on what another team is giving you?
A: It really matters where (coach Ricardo Arias) puts me. If I am on defense, I am looking to create more chances. If I am an attacker, I try to finish those chances. It varies on where he puts me and what the other team is trying to do defensively.
Q: Do you have any favorite memories from your career thus far, individually or as a team?
A: That’s a good question. I would have to say joining the new travel club in Raleigh, and also going to Texas to play (when I played with Pitt Greenville Soccer Association). My favorite team memory…my freshman year when I joined the high school team and was getting to know the guys.
Q: Do you remember any favorite goals that you’ve scored?
A: One of my favorite goals this season was one I scored against (J.H.) Rose this year. We were down 2-1 and I tied the game when I beat two defenders and had a diving header that went in. That was pretty cool.
Q: Last week, you had six assists. What was happening that night where you became more of a facilitator and got your teammates involved?
A: We were moving the ball really well and I was sending all the boys through and they were finishing.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten from anyone?
A: Something my mom tells me all the time: always keep my head focused and don’t worry about anything else – and whatever happens happens.
Q: What happened against D.H. Conley (the Rams’ only loss to date this season)?
A: We were nervous and made some mistakes early on and let them get up 2-0. We came back and got a goal but we weren’t mentally ready and just fell apart.
Q: Previously, this team has had a really good regular season but then played someone really good in the playoffs and the season would be over. What do you think you can do this year to go somewhere in the playoffs?
A: I think the Conley match was a good lesson for us. It was a good knock-back to see how we would do against good teams in the playoffs. I think we just need to come out focused and prepared and play our game –if we do that, we can do some good things in the playoffs.
Q: Other than soccer, is there anything else you enjoy doing?
A: My main things are playing soccer and hitting the gym with my friends.
Q: How has working out helped you the last few years?
A: It’s helped a lot. I started at the beginning of my junior year and it has really helped with the physical part of my game.
Q: What advice would you give to an up-and-coming student-athlete in your area who wants to play sports?
A: Do your homework and keep your grades high and work as hard in the classroom as you do on the field.