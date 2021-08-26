Angel Peralta is a junior defender for the North Pitt boys’ soccer team, which remained unbeaten (3-0) with a 3-1 non-conference victory at home over Edenton Holmes on Monday.
Peralta spoke about the match, playing defense, his beginnings in soccer and where he thinks the Panthers can go this season during an interview after the Edenton match with Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green.
Q: Has your role changed since you’ve been on the team?
A: When I played as a freshman, I was a striker. I couldn’t play last season.
Q: Tell me about the mindset you have to have as an offensive player and a defensive player.
A: As an offensive player, you have to have the mentality that you have keep going, keep running. Always know where the open spots are and where you have to go. Once I got to defense, I tried it and liked it and I started practicing more on it and taking my dad’s advice about running – it shows a lot and really helps.
Q: What is it you like so much about playing defense?
A: Being physical and being able to tell your teammates what to do, because sometimes you may have teammates that don’t tell you to be in front of the goal.
Q: You were missing a couple of people (against Edenton), including your leading scorer. How were you able to pick up the slack defensively?
A: Mostly talking to each other. We didn’t have Luis (Cantera), who would always tell people in the middle what to do. He’s a good impact on us and always will be. Without him, it was difficult, but we knew we had to give it our all and push the limits.
Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Since I was 10.
Q: Do you remember the first time you walked out on a soccer field and what that feeling was like?
A: I was nervous because it was my first time. I didn’t really understand it or take the game that seriously; I would just stand on the side and watch TV (at home) and not practice much.
Q: What changed for you to decide you wanted to practice more and play more?
A: Watching my older friends in my neighborhood play and I would see they would be better (the more they played), so that pushed me to want to improve so I could get to their level and gain their respect.
Q: How hard is it to play in the kind of heat you had today, with it being over 100 degrees on the field?
A: It’s hard, but like Coach (Lauren Wasilick) says, we have to push ourselves mentally to where we tell ourselves we can keep going, even though it’s hot.
Q: You’ve started the season 3-0. What’s been the biggest reason for your success so far?
A: We are learning from our mistakes. We haven’t allowed so many goals to where it’s embarrassing because we’ve fixed our mistakes.
Q: I know it’s early, but where do you think this team can go this season?
A: I am hoping we can get first in the conference, and hopefully we can at least get really far in the state (playoffs).
Correction
Wasilick was misidentified as Jennifer instead of Lauren in Tuesday’s story.